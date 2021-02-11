KANSAS CITY, Kan., Feb. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Bob Bennett, president of B2 Civic Solutions and former chief innovation officer (CIO) for Kansas City, Mo., has been named the Vaccine Operations Director for the Unified Government of Wyandotte County and Kansas City, Kan.
Bennett, who began in this role in December 2020, is overseeing logistics for vaccine delivery and storage, managing distribution, and developing new vaccination sites. He managed a complete buildout of the state's first large-scale COVID-19 vaccination site, transforming a vacant Kmart at 7836 State Ave. into a mass vaccine and testing center, currently serving approximately 700 people daily. The center has vaccinated 15,000 people to date.
"Wyandotte County has created one of the top vaccination centers in the region, serving as a model on how to provide residents with a safe, convenient and accessible way to get vaccinated," said Kansas City, Kan. Mayor David Alvey.
Bennett and his team are working to build out two more COVID-19 vaccine distribution mega-sites in other parts of Wyandotte County, slated to open this spring.
"With our team's dedication to accuracy, speed and safety – plus strong political support and resources from the city and county – we are confident that we have created the best vaccination center in the U.S.," said Bennett. "As we continue to receive vaccines, we have the infrastructure in place to quickly ramp up distribution. My hope is that by March, we will be open seven days a week, twelve hours a day."
Bennett has responded to a wide range of issues facing communities throughout his career, and has developed a replicable model for identifying, planning and resourcing smart city solutions for communities of all sizes. Bennett is also chair of the Cities Today Institute, which focuses on best practices for sustainable urban development.
"The challenges cities face will increasingly be solved by communities and corporations working together," said Bennett. "My goal is to help companies, cities and citizens collaborate, innovate and prepare for the next century. We've been able to use our experience to develop a highly effective plan for vaccine deployment."
Prior to joining Kansas City, Mo., in 2015, Bennett served in the U.S. Army for 25 years, where his roles included operations executive, strategic planner and educator. He planned, synchronized and coordinated over 500 operations in Africa from 2012-14, and oversaw development and integration of cutting-edge technologies into standing U.S. Army policies and operations.
