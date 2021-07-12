TEL AVIV, Israel, July 12, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Pixellot, the leading provider of AI-Automated™ sports video and analytics solutions, today announced that it has expanded its board of directors with the appointment of sports industry executive Greg Brown.
Mr. Brown is the former long-time President & CEO of Learfield IMG College, the Plano TX-based sports marketing powerhouse. Mr. Brown brings more than three decades of executive leadership experience in the college sports industry. Having dedicated his entire professional life building Learfield, Brown led the company into an array of verticals including sponsorship sales, ticketing, official school websites, licensing, branding, and LED video boards. Under his leadership, Learfield evolved through organic growth and strategic acquisitions to offer a wide array of services to collegiate athletic departments, performing arts centres, and event organizers.
Mr. Brown has received numerous honors for his leadership, including the Entrepreneur of The Year® 2017 Southwest Technology and Media Services Award. Additionally, the Sports Business Journal multiple times named him as one of the 50 most influential people in sports business.
"Greg is an exceptional addition to the board, bringing deep experience across many relevant areas, and we are thrilled to have him join our board. We look forward to his insights as we navigate towards fresh milestones, in the college sports sector and beyond," said Alon Werber, CEO of Pixellot. "Greg's extensive background makes him an invaluable board member as we grow Pixellot and advance our pipeline of innovative AI-automated technologies. We will benefit from his experience in business development and commercialization in the U.S. and global markets."
Pixellot enables high-quality coverage of team sports without any camera operators or producers. Its revolutionary system automatically captures, produces, and streams games and highlights to any device live or on-demand. Teams, coaches, and players enjoy an immersive viewing experience that includes graphics, game highlights, editing tools, commentary, and the ability to share clips with friends, teammates, and family. Coaches and analysts can access stats and game breakdowns on VidSwap, Pixellot's video and analytics platform. Pixellot's vast experience in providing cost-efficient live coverage for sports has made it the solution of choice for thousands of teams and federations. Its end-to-end award-winning, AI-automated technology is installed in 15,000 venues around the world that stream over 80,000 games per month.
Commenting on this new role, Mr. Brown added, "Pixellot has a highly experienced team and state-of-the-art solutions that enable the creation of content and data that was not previously available due to infrastructure and manpower barriers. AI is one of the buzzwords across all sport sectors, but its impact on our industry is undeniable. I am excited to work with Pixellot, the clear leader in the field, to help leverage its technology to add promising partnerships, bringing more sports to fans."
Mr. Brown helped grow Learfield from its humble beginnings in the early 1970s into one of the US's top broadcasting, branding and sponsorship companies for collegiate sports programs. He started with the company in 1984 by selling sponsorships and rose through the ranks until he succeeded founder Clyde Lear as Chief Executive Officer in 2009. Mr. Brown has also guided the company through a series of more than 15 acquisitions including the successful completion of the merger with IMG College in December 2018. Following his transition, Mr. Brown was named as advisor, co-chairman of the board of directors of the company, and also serves on the board of the National Football Foundation.
Pixellot offers automated sports production and data extraction solutions that provide affordable alternatives to traditional video capture, production, and distribution systems for professional and semi-professional sports events. Founded in 2013, Pixellot's AI technology solution streamlines production workflow by creating a stitched panoramic image of the entire playing surface. Advanced algorithms enable automated coverage of the flow of play and generate highlights. Pixellot systems are deployed by broadcasters, production companies, clubs, federations, universities, high schools, sports portals, and coaching solution providers around the globe.
