GERMANTOWN, Md., April 23, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Planet Technologies is pleased to name Jason Katz to its advisory board. A founding member of Microsoft's federal division, Jason's career at Microsoft spanned 31 years until his retirement in 2020. In his most recent role at the company, Jason was Senior National Director of Sales Strategy Public Sector, Financial Services and Healthcare. Throughout his career, Jason led public sector sales, including federal, state and local governments, education and health care.
"I have had the distinct pleasure of working with Jason for almost 20 years. He has been a mentor to me and a number of partners and Microsoft employees. Jason's experience and track record in leveraging technology to make an impactful and positive difference for the customer is significant," said Scott Tucker, president of Planet Technologies. "As a leader in Microsoft 365 and hybrid cloud services for public sector, Planet will benefit greatly from Jason's insights and I welcome him to the Planet team."
About Planet Technologies
Founded in 1998, Planet Technologies is the leading provider of Microsoft 365 and hybrid cloud consulting services to the public sector. Planet supports all areas of the federal government, state and local agencies across the country, and educational institutions. We are in the business of trust and most of our clients are repeat customers - our greatest achievement. Planet has been awarded Microsoft Cloud Partner of the Year, Azure Security Partner of the Year, Federal Partner of the Year, State and Local Government Partner of the Year, and Windows Partner of the Year.
