NEW YORK, Feb. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Today, Blanksoles, the first decentralized sneaker company partnered with NBA legend Metta Sandiford-Artest ("Metta World Peace" or "Metta"), to announce the launch of "Metta Designsoles." This is the first iteration of "designsoles," a series of limited edition NFTs and corresponding sneakers. 450 unique Metta Designsoles will be included in the mint or initial sale, which is set to take place on March 14 - 20, 2022.
By redeeming a designsoles token, holders unlock an exclusive physical pair of limited-edition Metta Designsoles, designed by premier shoe and NFT designer Marc Scepi, President of SNKR Project. 50 current blanksoles genesis mint holders can also access these exclusive kicks through burning their blanksoles NFT in exchange for a designsoles token.
"It's been an unreal experience working with an NBA legend like Metta World Peace, who was a source of inspiration throughout the process," said Marc Scepi, adding, "I really believe in the mission of Blanksoles. There is a massive opportunity to traverse the boundary of the metaverse through sneakers, and I am excited to see and help others also push that boundary."
The Metta Panda Drop is inspired by Metta's streetwear brand, A Panda's Friend, which took shape from the iconic panda head sneakers that he wore during his time playing for the Sichuan Blue Whales of the Chinese Basketball Association. The panda bear sneakers were an instant icon and pushed the boundaries of the conception of basketball shoes.
"I am excited to be a part of such a game changing project and partner with some of the best minds in crypto and sneaker development. I have always looked to push the boundaries of the game, on and off the court, exploring new pathways to connect with fans," said Metta World Peace, adding, "It's insane to see how web3 can pull a community across the globe together, and I can't wait for the drop."
Founded in December 2021, Blanksoles is the first decentralized sneaker company that bridges the physical utility gap by offering holders limited edition physical apparel along with exclusive access to virtual and real-life experiences. Blanksoles launched their genesis mint "blanksoles" on December 5th, 2021, selling out the same day, with shipments in progress now.
"It has been an amazing experience to partner with an NBA legend, to help share his story through sneakers and web3 technology," said Blanksoles Co-founder, Raymond Dong. "We are really excited to help build this community and make it more accessible to the masses with future drops."
Blanksoles has established itself quickly as the premier NFT platform for artists, athletes, and brands; making it turnkey for them to engage with web3 communities through sneakers and other merchandise. Blanksoles is poised for growth, having already demonstrated its capabilities through its partnership with the Sacramento Kings and successful launch of their limited NFT collection, "Laid Back Lions."
About Blanksoles
Blanksoles is the first decentralized sneaker company. They are the only platform that leverages the power of web3 to make it turnkey for anyone to design, develop, and produce custom sneakers with corresponding NFTs.
About A Panda's Friend
The Panda's Friend embodies the symbolism of the Panda and seeks to inspire positivity and a healthy, balanced lifestyle. We are inspired to continue to help the youth and support local sports as a way of promoting healthy living. Casual activity is also a benefit to all of us as we look to live long healthy lives. Follow TPF on all social channels and engage with your suggestions on ways we can impact healthy living and inspire people as a brand.
