DETROIT, Feb. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Former NFL All-Pro wide receiver Herman Moore (Team 84, LLC) in partnership with three legged stool (Redwood City, Calif.) has developed MyShot, a web-based platform that will streamline the equitable distribution of COVID-19 vaccines by electronically matching government COVID-19 vaccine supply with local demand.
"Our platform will make it easier for state and local governments to allocate supply to those who need it most," said Moore, who has been involved in COVID-19 efforts by sourcing and delivering PPE to the State of Michigan and other businesses throughout the state.
"MyShot solves a number of problems, including the fair and equitable distribution of vaccines."
State and local governments will be able to view hierarchical demand at a zip code, county, or state level, auto-allocate supply based on regional demand and will have real-time deployment analytics.
Vaccination providers will now receive vaccines based on local demand and their ability to service it. The system will also auto-create appointment schedules and keep electronic records of vaccine distribution.
The public will input qualification criteria, be able to schedule appointments (including auto-scheduling), and will receive an electronic record of the CDC COVID-19 Vaccination Record Card.
"MyShot's algorithm calculates a recommended allocation of vaccines to providers based on demand, provider capacity, and supply of vaccines," said Shaila Kapoor, partner at three-legged-stool. "The platform collects race and ethnicity data and provides analytics around vaccine distribution."
MyShot will be available in March. To learn more about getting MyShot for your organization, reach out to myshot@team84llc.com.
ABOUT HERMAN MOORE
Herman Moore is the owner and CEO of Team 84, LLC, a certified MBE holding company. Team 84, LLC and its subsidiaries focus on innovative technologies, manufacturing, enterprise print management and branding solutions, as well as staffing. Moore was also one of the most productive wide receivers in NFL league history during his 12-year career, selected by the Lions in the first round (10th overall) of the 1991 NFL Draft.
ABOUT THREE LEGGED STOOL
three legged stool is a company based in Redwood City, Calif. that creates tailored web-based solutions to automate, organize, and streamline manual processes. They build solutions by working closely with customers, deeply understanding the market needs and dynamics. Their focus is on the education, healthcare, and workforce segments with a goal of making products that improve people's lives and have a positive social impact.
Media Contact
Chrissie Zavicar, Team 84 LLC, +1 7342739013, myshot@team84llc.com
SOURCE Team 84 LLC