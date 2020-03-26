ARLINGTON, Va., March 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --
When: Today, March 26, 2020 at 4:30pm ET
Where: Instagram @standtogether
Who: Tez Bryant will join host Dhani Jones in the first episode of "Stand Together Live" to talk about how to succeed in times of great uncertainty without a blueprint for success. Bryant, a pre-eminent manager in the hip-hop industry, ignited the careers of Lil' Wayne, Drake, Nicki Minaj and G-Eazy. He has publicly admitted that he agreed to join Lil' Wayne's team without any formal knowledge of the industry. Despite this, Tez succeeded.
During the COVID-19 pandemic, everyone around the world faces mass uncertainty. Similarly to Tez, we all must learn how to persevere in a world where there is no blueprint and many obstacles ahead. Viewers will feel empowered to face the uncertain challenges of everyday life and energized to see the potential and the good in others during this high-stress time.
What: NFL athlete and TV personality Dhani Jones is partnering with Stand Together to connect people across the country with some of the world's most interesting people who want to leverage their stories, experiences, and talent to inspire and contribute to others around the globe through a new Instagram Live series of conversations called "Stand Together Live."
Why: The COVID-19 global pandemic has forced the world to exercise social distancing and that has had severe economic consequences for families. With so much change and uncertainty, people are creating ways to connect with each other and meaningfully contribute to those around them by sharing advice, stories, inspiration, practical support and resources for those coping with the fallout of the coronavirus.
Stand Together believes that every single person has something unique to contribute and that when people come together, we all can rise. That's why Stand Together launched #GiveTogetherNow, a rapid-response effort to get cash directly to individuals and families struggling as a result of the coronavirus and ensuing economic crisis. As of now, 16,000 families have benefitted through #GiveTogetherNow.
About #GiveTogetherNow
Stand Together and the Family Independence Initiative partnered to create #GiveTogetherNow which offers families access to a direct and immediate cash transfer to help offset financial burdens caused by the measures to stop the spread of COVID-19. The online platform allows anyone to make a contribution to families who will receive cash deposits to their bank accounts. #GiveTogetherNow has raised over $8 million providing 16,000 families each with a $500 emergency fund deposited directly into their bank accounts to help them with any financial burden caused by the global pandemic.
About Stand Together
Stand Together is a philanthropic community that empowers people dedicated to helping others improve their lives. We identify, vet, and create organizations that discover innovative ways to remove barriers in education, business, communities, and government so every person can rise. We partner with these groups by offering tools and resources to dramatically increase their effectiveness and scale. Learn more at StandTogether.org.
