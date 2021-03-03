CHICAGO, March 3, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- STEM Queens, created by Dr. J'Tia Hart, former CBS 'Survivor' contestant and nuclear engineer, today announced the launch of a new YouTube video series. STEM Queens is geared towards young women of color, showcasing the range and excellence of Black women in STEM.

"Social media is the best way to connect with aspiring Gen Zers. Launching this platform allows me to engage on a very direct and personal level with an audience that is hungry for representation and eager to learn," said Dr. J'Tia Hart. "The launch of this channel only strengthens our ability to provide the greatest level of education, resource, and entertainment to Black girls on all media platforms."

Each episode features a professional from the African diaspora discussing her education, career, and pop culture in under ten minutes. The series challenges the perception about who can succeed in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics.

Season 1 guests include:

Fig O'Reilly

  • NASA Data Scientist | Miss Universe Ireland 2019

Tasha Fox

  • Accountant | Chick-fil-A Owner | Reality TV Personality

Nancy Douyon

  • Human Factors Engineer | Design Ethicist

Septembre Anderson

  • Front End Developer | Former Fashion Journalist

New episodes will be released every Tuesday at 10am ET.

Media Contact

Ana Serafin Smith, STEM Queens, +1 (773) 807-9190, serafing@gmail.com

