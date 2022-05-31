98Forward’s team photos were taken at the main branch of the Detroit Public Library on Woodward Avenue. The library opened on March 29, 1921. Designed by architect Cass Gilbert, and partially funded by a gift from Andrew Carnegie, the Italian Renaissance-style library has been called the most beautiful building in Detroit. 98Forward thanks the library for its hospitality, and is grateful for allowing us to shoot our team photos at this important location. Photographer: Ara Howrani, Howrani Studios