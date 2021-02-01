DULUTH, Ga., Feb. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Formetco's Replace Your Face is a billboard financing program aimed at the innovative independent operators that adopted digital billboards early on. The program gives those operators the ability to finance all aspects of replacing aging faces for one low monthly payment while also offering a turnkey replacement service.
Matt Leech with Formetco's Digital Sales Division says, "This is a truly exciting program for Formetco. When looking at the number of digitals installed over the past decade, we understood the industry had a need for a program like this and with Formetco being the industry's leading supplier for over 50 years, we have the contacts and relationships to make this program successful."
Replace Your Face eliminates the upfront costs and time-consuming efforts normally involved with the installation of a digital billboard. Efforts like getting quotes for a crane and crane operator, taking down the old sign, disposal, a new sign, installation, and electrical hookup are all handled by Formetco's new program.
Speaking further to that point, Formetco's Director of Marketing, Daniel Hooper stated, "Digital billboard technology has come a long way over the last 10 years. Not only does replacing that aging face with a new board that's more energy efficient, brighter, and lasts longer help operators stay competitive, but it also eliminates the costly reoccurring expenditures of keeping the old face alive. What makes our program really special is that it removes the barrier to entry when it comes to replacement."
About Formetco
Since 1968, Formetco has researched, designed, and developed thousands of innovative Out of Home products including cutting-edge digital displays, billboard hardware and safety equipment. Headquartered just outside Atlanta and owned by the same family since its founding, Formetco is proud to be the only supplier and manufacturer to have served the outdoor advertising industry for over 50 years.
Media Contact
Daniel Hooper, Formetco, +1 6783138019, danielh@formetco.com
SOURCE Formetco