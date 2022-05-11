FormFire LLC has released the 2022 Ohio Carrier Preference survey offering insights from broker partners on the best carriers to work with in the state.
CLEVELAND, Ohio, May 11, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- FormFire, LLC, has released survey results from their Ohio customers that distinguishes who the preferred insurance carriers to work with are within the state.
The survey is based on factors such as who provides the best customer service, best sales reps, who enables the best digital work processes and more.
"We've compiled results from 116 of our top Ohio broker partners to learn directly from them who the best carriers are to work with," said Andrew Toppin, National Business Development Manager at FormFire. "We found that several carriers consistently stood out among the pack."
When asked who their preferred carrier is to work with in Ohio, the largest percentage of FormFire's broker partners said Medical Mutual of Ohio (MMO) was their preferred carrier. MMO also took the top place in offering the best customer support.
A complete PDF wrap-up of the survey is available for download through FormFire.
To download the survey results please click here.
