NEW YORK, Jan. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Forrest Solutions, the nation's first and leading onsite outsourcing and staffing solutions provider, announces the official launch of the company's dedicated digital & creative staffing services division, Forrest Solutions Creative. The launch of the dedicated division signifies the company's investment in highly experienced leadership while also aligning services and expertise to further enhance the value offered to Forrest Solutions Creative clients.
Forrest Solutions Creative delivers both the white glove service of a boutique agency with the power of the unmatched Forrest Solutions recruiting engine to rapidly deliver exceptional talent in consulting, temporary and temp-to-perm key positions in advertising, fashion, beauty, retail, financial services, e-commerce, non-profit, legal, real estate and pharmaceutical companies.
While Forrest Solutions already has a broad range of creative, marketing and digital clients including award-winning advertising agencies and notable luxury fashion and retail brands, the exceptional growth in demand for services has moved the company to accelerate its investments in the division.
Marketing roles report the highest turnover rate of any job function at roughly 17%, versus the 11% global turnover average impacting corporate productivity, project management of special projects, and more.
The value of a true staffing partner like Forrest Solutions Creative is to have the expertise and recruiting prowess to ensure the rapid identification and delivery of top tier talent to fill in-demand positions while agencies and corporates work to fill the position long-term, including:
- Creative Direction
- Art Direction
- Design
- Production
- Copywriting
- Photography
- Retouching
- Marketing
- Advertising
- Public Relations
- Social Media
- Ecommerce
- Analytics
- Account Management
- Project Management
- Product Management
- Merchandising
- Buying
- Planning
Ryan Maloney, AVP, Forrest Solutions Creative, comments: "This is a very exciting time for Forrest Solutions Creative clients. We have hit an inflection point in demand for services that has allowed us to work with disruptive brands and agencies and bring in top talent in a competitive market. We have established a seasoned recruitment engine of subject matter experts with deep candidate relationships ready to capitalize on our growth efforts. We have one goal, and that is to be a go-to partner for our clients seeking assistance on both the candidate and client side and to continue to add exceptional value to these relationships every time."
To learn more about Forrest Solutions Creative, go here: https://www.forrestsolutions.com/staffing/skill-sets/digital-and-creative/
About Forrest Solutions Creative
Forrest Solutions Creative is a division of Forrest Solutions, the nation's first and leading onsite outsourcing and staffing firm with over 45 years of experience providing enterprise-wide people solutions on an onsite outsourced, direct hire, temporary, temp-to-hire, or consulting basis. We help award-winning advertising agencies, luxury fashion and retail, Fortune-ranked businesses and financial services firms improve service expertise and operational and cost efficiencies through exceptional outsourcing and staffing services customized to meet the unique, cultural needs of each organization.
Media Contact:
Patricia Ann Nagy, Director
Proxy PR
270 West 11th Street 4C
New York, NY 10014
646.717.4541
Media Contact
Patricia Nagy, Proxy PR, +1 (646) 717-4541, patricia@proxypr.com
SOURCE Forrest Solutions