 By Forrester

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Oct. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Forrester Research, Inc. (Nasdaq: FORR) will broadcast its third-quarter earnings conference call at 4:30 p.m. Eastern time on Thursday, October 29, 2020.

The call will be available at forrester.com. Investors who want to hear the call should log on at least 15 minutes prior to the broadcast. Participants may pre-register for the call at http://www.directeventreg.com/registration/event/5894106.

Instructions are provided to ensure that the necessary audio applications are downloaded and installed. Users can obtain these programs at no charge. For those who cannot access the live broadcast, a replay will be available on Forrester's website.

About Forrester Research

Forrester Research is one of the most influential research and advisory firms in the world. We work with business and technology leaders to develop customer-obsessed strategies that drive growth. Forrester's unique insights are grounded in annual surveys of more than 675,000 consumers and business leaders worldwide, rigorous and objective methodologies, and the shared wisdom of our most innovative clients. Through proprietary research, data, custom consulting, exclusive executive peer groups, and events, the Forrester experience is about a singular and powerful purpose: to challenge the thinking of our clients to help them lead change in their organizations. For more information, visit forrester.com.

Russell Sweeney  
Investor Relations  
Forrester Research, Inc.  
+1 617-613-6350  
investor@forrester.com  

© 2020, Forrester Research, Inc. All rights reserved. Forrester is a registered trademark of Forrester Research, Inc. 

