DENVER and HAYS, Kan., March 23, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- InScribe, which delivers game-changing digital community solutions, today announced it has launched a new community-powered support system for students at Fort Hays State University (FHSU). This innovative, digital community is designed to enhance student communication and engagement, help students build relationships, and boost student success.
"We pride ourselves on being a close-knit community, and we are committed to doing everything we can to help our students stay engaged and motivated," said Dr. Andrew Feldstein, Assistant Provost for Teaching Innovation and Learning Technologies, Fort Hays State University. "When students reported in a recent survey that they wanted more opportunities to connect with classmates outside of the classroom, we knew we needed to take action."
To meet the needs of these students, FHSU launched "Tiger-to-Tiger", an InScribe community designed by students, for students. "Our goal is to replicate the casual conversations that normally take place between classes or in the hallways. To get there, it was critical that our students be allowed to take the lead," continues Dr. Feldstein. "We empowered them to be the leaders and caretakers of this new virtual space. And we're thrilled with the results so far. Our students jumped right in and we can see that InScribe is already having a positive impact on student engagement, connection, and emotional well-being."
InScribe's digital community platform integrates with the University's learning management portal and is available to every FHSU student. It provides an easy way for students to meet classmates, share ideas, and get help and advice - even when learning at a distance. Students are able to form connections and build new relationships that otherwise might never exist.
"The relationships students build in college can have significant, long-lasting, positive impacts on their confidence, motivation, and happiness," said Katy Kappler, CEO of InScribe. "We are thrilled to help FHSU's students build new, authentic relationships with their classmates despite the distance between them."
About InScribe
InScribe is a digital student support platform that leverages the power of community and artificial intelligence to connect students with the answers, resources, and individuals they need to succeed. InScribe's digital communities cut across the traditional support silos in higher education, giving students a single place to turn when they need help—no matter the topic or time of day. Students benefit from on-demand, peer-to-peer, and student-to-expert collaboration that helps them feel more connected, increasing student engagement, satisfaction, and retention. Learn more about InScribe at https://www.inscribeapp.com/.
About Fort Hays State University
Fort Hays State University serves Kansas and the world through an innovative community of teacher-scholars and professionals providing accessible higher education to all who seek it. Our more than 15,000 students are found in every county in Kansas and around the world. FHSU excels at developing engaged global citizen-leaders through innovative online and on-campus programs designed to push the boundaries of what is known and drive solutions that serve the public good. Learn more about Fort Hays State University at https://www.fhsu.edu/.
