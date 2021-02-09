SAINT PAUL, Minn., Feb. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- FWERF sought a workflow-driven pension administration system integrated with an Enterprise Content Management (ECM) solution to allow for a holistic view into business processes and staff workload. This 360-degree view will facilitate the quality of service FWERF members expect and deserve.
Sagitec will implement the project in three phases and provide maintenance and support starting 2023.
Sagitec's Neospin™ pension administration software is a fully integrated, browser-based software system with comprehensive functionality for administering pension benefits. It removes unwanted manual processes, improves operational efficiency, and provides seamless self-service options for members.
"The new Sagitec solution will allow for streamlined contribution reporting, facilitate plan enrollment, provide accurate benefit calculations, pay retiree benefits, and modernize our member self-service portal," said Benita Harper, Executive Director at FWERF.
Neospin provides standard and wizard-based portals for members, retirees, and partners to initiate and maintain self-service transactions and communication quickly and accurately, a key requirement for FWERF. Sagitec has a flexible ECM integration methodology allowing FWERF to capture, archive, and access documents efficiently.
"Given the pandemic, delivery of this project will follow our proven model of virtual delivery," said Jeff Bryce, Director, Sagitec. "We have seen a lot of interest in the state and local agencies in Texas and across the country for modern systems, and we are confident we will be able to fulfill all of FWERF's requirements and assist other agencies, too".
Sagitec will host the solution on the Amazon Web Services cloud. Many organizations are leveraging the cloud during the pandemic for its many advantages like data ownership, better security, and increased collaboration.
About Sagitec Solutions
Sagitec Solutions, LLC, is a global software provider focused on solving complex, business-rule driven problems with domain experts and proven technology. They serve some of the largest public pension organizations in the world. Their fully integrated, web-based pension administration solution supports millions of plan participants, many thousand employers, and administers multiple types of pension plans: defined benefit, defined contribution, provident, cash balance, hybrid, and Taft-Hartley.
In addition to serving the pension industry, Sagitec Solutions also designs and delivers software solutions for unemployment insurance, paid family medical leave, disability insurance, and healthcare. With deep industry experience in software implementation and systems integration, project management, knowledge management, predictive analytics, chatbots, cloud services, consulting, hosting, and software support, Sagitec is a partner clients can trust to drive their vision into action. For more information, visit: http://www.sagitec.com
Media Contact
Sukanya Karuppu Samy, Sagitec Solutions LLC, 9052447837, sukanya.samy@sagitec.com
SOURCE Sagitec Solutions LLC