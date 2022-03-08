NEW YORK, March 8, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Forter, the Trust Platform for digital commerce, today announced that it has been named to Fast Company's prestigious annual list of the World's Most Innovative Companies for 2022.
This year's list honors businesses that are making the biggest impact on their industries and culture as a whole—ultimately thriving in today's ever-changing world. These companies are creating the future today with some of the most inspiring accomplishments of the 21st century.
"We bring trust to the foreground of digital commerce and enable merchants to reach more consumers, grow revenue and reduce losses arising from fraud and abuse," said Michael Reitblat, CEO and co-founder of Forter. "Our platform delivers accurate and near instant decisions about trustworthiness, based on our first-party dataset of online identities. As a result, merchants can treat their customers as innocent until proven guilty and deliver differentiated experiences. We are honored to be recognized beside these esteemed companies and motivated to prove trust is an accelerant for digital commerce."
This list inclusion is just the most recent accolade for Forter. The company recently announced that it had surpassed $500 billion in transaction value processed since its inception. Forter has been recognized as the "clear leader" in its category by Frost & Sullivan and named to the Forbes Cloud 100 and Fintech 50 lists. As for product innovation, Forter recently launched Trusted Identities in December 2021, a solution that blocks fraudsters from unlawfully accessing accounts with stolen credentials, or creating multiple accounts from a single identity. In February 2022, the company unveiled Smart Payments to optimize digital commerce conversion rates through more seamless buyer identification.
Fast Company's editors and writers sought out the most groundbreaking businesses across the globe and industries. They also judged nominations received through their application process.
The World's Most Innovative Companies is Fast Company's signature franchise and one of its most highly anticipated editorial efforts of the year. It provides both a snapshot and a road map for the future of innovation across the most dynamic sectors of the economy.
"The world's most innovative companies play an essential role in addressing the most pressing issues facing society, whether they're fighting climate change by spurring decarbonization efforts, ameliorating the strain on supply chains, or helping us reconnect with one another over shared passions," said Fast Company Deputy Editor David Lidsky.
For the second year in a row, to coincide with the issue launch, Fast Company will host its Most Innovative Companies Summit on April 26–27. The virtual, multiday summit celebrates the Most Innovative Companies in business, and provides an early look at major business trends and an inside look at what it takes to innovate in 2022. Fast Company's Most Innovative Companies issue (March/April 2022) is available online here, as well as in-app form via iTunes, and on newsstands beginning March 15. The hashtag is #FCMostInnovative.
To learn more about Forter, please visit http://www.forter.com
About Fast Company
Fast Company is the only media brand fully dedicated to the vital intersection of business, innovation, and design, engaging the most influential leaders, companies, and thinkers on the future of business. Headquartered in New York City, Fast Company is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with our sister publication Inc., and can be found online at http://www.fastcompany.com.
About Forter
Forter is the Trust Platform for digital commerce. With Forter, enterprises generate more revenue and reduce losses to fraud and abuse by making accurate and real-time decisions about every digital interaction.
Forter was founded on the insight that it's not about what is being purchased, nor where, but who is behind the interaction. As a result, Forter continues to expand its global customer network— processing nearly $250 billion in transaction value in the past year. As the company grows, their customers benefit further; a fraudster detected by one customer is instantly recognizable to all Forter customers. Only automation can facilitate the speed, scale, and accuracy needed to approve more transactions, block more fraud attempts, and deliver better customer experiences.
Forter is entrusted by digital commerce leaders across industries, including Nordstrom, Sephora, Instacart, Adobe, Priceline, and more. These businesses are committed to ensuring that everyone who visits their site gets the experience they deserve.
Media Contact
Alyssa Pallotti, Forter, 860-878-2518, forter@touchdownpr.com
SOURCE Forter