KENNESAW, Ga., March 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- FortifyData Inc. announced today that it will offer businesses free 30-day usage of its cybersecurity risk management platform in order to assist organizations of all sizes that are struggling with understanding their cybersecurity posture during the rapid shift to a remote workforce due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
As workforces across the globe have suddenly had to move from a physical to a digital presence to help reduce community spread of COVID-19, many IT and security departments are racing to adapt their systems to facilitate remote work capabilities while still maintaining critical security obligations.
"During this unprecedented time, it is our duty to help organizations maintain a low-risk cybersecurity posture. Many are not adequately set up to serve a remote workforce in such large numbers, or as quickly as is now being required," said FortifyData CEO Bob Morrell. "It is critical to us to do whatever we can as a company to offer assistance, especially when we see so many cybercriminals exploiting the situation."
This free usage will benefit organizations looking to protect their mission-critical systems during a time when cyberthreats are more prominent in environments with vulnerabilities present. FortifyData's cyber-risk management platform not only provides details and required actions for specific system and application threats, vulnerabilities, and risk levels but also provides management with comprehensive cyber-risk scoring that allows prioritization of limited IT/Security funds. In addition to continuous technology assessments, it also offers easy collaboration with internal and third-party resources to help take immediate actions to mitigate any risk.
Those interested in learning more about the FortifyData cyber-risk management platform can register for a complimentary 30-minute webinar to be held on Friday, March 27 at 1 p.m. EDT, designed to introduce the platform and its benefits to organizations of all sizes. Companies can register at https://go.fortifydata.com/webinarregistration. Those looking to sign-up directly for the 30-day access can do so at https://go.fortifydata.com/free30days.
About FortifyData
Founded in 2015, FortifyData is committed to guarding companies of all sizes from the threats of cybercrime. Founded by cybersecurity experts who have lived on the front lines of cyberattacks, FortifyData looks at the threats from cybersecurity multidimensionally. This means evaluating every aspect of your cyber posture, including third parties, technology, processes and personnel – and doing it continuously. More information at www.fortifydata.com.
