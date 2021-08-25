NEW YORK, Aug. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Inc. Magazine just announced its winners for their annual Inc. 5,000 list and Fortress Brand earned a spot on the list for the second consecutive year, ranking #1,435 as one of the Fastest-Growing Private Companies in America.
The Inc. 5000 list is one of the most prestigious industry awards, representing a unique look at the most successful companies within the American economy's most dynamic segment—its independent small businesses. Not only have the companies on the 2021 Inc. 5000 been very competitive within their markets, but this year's list also proved especially resilient and flexible given 2020's unprecedented challenges.
Fortress Brand, a verified Amazon agency partner with exclusive partnerships with health, beauty and wellness brands, saw a 329% 3-year growth. Despite a challenging year for many, the company was able to expand its client portfolio, double its internal team and release a proprietary technology platform for its clients to anticipate the needs of clients and keep retention rates high.
"We're thrilled to announce our spot on the Inc. 5,000 list for the second year in a row. It's an incredible honor to be in the company of so many other impressive organizations and businesses. We owe all of our success to our dedicated team and the rewarding partnerships of our clients," says Co-CEO and Co-Founder, Matt Beer.
Complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, region, and other criteria, can be found at http://www.inc.com/inc5000. The top 500 companies are featured in the September issue of Inc.
