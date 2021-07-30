MIAMI, July 30, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "We are excited to announce the latest release for Fortress ID - A web based multi-tenant Government ID Verification and AML/KYC platform, with added features for back office integration, improved multi tenant data aggregation and compliance alerts messaging bus, and improved transaction dashboard and case reporting. FortressBA, our flagship facial recognition and voice authentication platforms also improved Passive Facial Liveness Video integration and performance, improved network status data and messaging" says Alessandro Chiarini, CEO and President of Fortress Identity.

"We are also very excited to announce our EARLY BIRD SIGN UP for FortressPAY. A revolutionary biometric payment platform that combines all of our ID and biometric assets with a payment gateway that allows us to provide merchants with reduced interchange fees through better transaction qualification on e-commerce purchases. For the end user it provides a 1-Step checkout option for web an mobile for the fastest, and frictionless customer, checkout." Contact us here to get more information on how to achieve substantial savings on credit card processing. https://fortress-identity.com/contact/

Fortress Identity provides Digital ID Verification for 195 countries (over 7000 document types) and Authentication As A Service platform for US, Europe and Latin America. We focus on Financial Services, Telecommunications, Healthcare, and Transportation markets with capabilities for Digital Onboarding, Employee Verification via LDAP/AD, Payments (POS/E-commerce), Telemedicine, E-Learning, and Logistics.

Media Contact

Alessandro Chiarini, Fortress Identity, +1 305-322-2331 Ext: 1, sales@fortress-identity.com

Sales, Fortress Identity, +1-305-322-2331 1, sales@fortress-identity.com

 

SOURCE Fortress Identity

