The CTO Forum, a premier organization for senior technology and business leaders, today announced its featured keynote speakers for RETHINK OPERATIONS being held virtually on August 12 & 13, 2021.
As part of the CTO Forum's elite RETHINK DIGITAL Six Series - Designing the Digital Transformation Flywheel, the RETHINK OPERATIONS module focuses on how leaders successfully transform operations through reliable, repeatable, and scalable digital models that leverage real-time insights and analytics, as well as how fundamental operational agility is created through integrated service and smart process management techniques, and more. The RETHINK OPERATIONS curriculum, developed through partnership of the CTO Forum with top University faculty, will help senior leaders identify, examine, and overcome the overall challenges they face in developing and leading their respective organizations and in sustaining a competitive edge.
RETHINK OPERATIONS featured keynote speakers include an exceptional group of distinguished leaders who will share lessons of leadership with particular focus what organizations must do to optimize operations and achieve extraordinary operational excellence. The CTO Forum is honored to welcome:
Kirk Ball, Executive Vice President and Chief Technology Officer – Giant Eagle, Inc.
Kirk Ball joined Giant Eagle, Inc. in June 2020 where he is responsible for delivering all enterprise Information Technology solutions for Giant Eagle, Inc., one of the nation's largest multi-format food, fuel, pharmacy, and convenience retailers with approximately 33,000 Team Members & $9.7B in annual sales. Prior to joining Giant Eagle, Mr. Ball served as the VP and Chief Information Officer for The Christ Hospital Health Network (TCHHN). TCHHN is a $3B clinically integrated Healthcare Network with 2 Hospitals, 6 Ambulatory Surgery Centers and 150 other locations in the Southwest Ohio region. During his tenure, Mr. Ball led foundational and transformative digital initiatives including design and implementation of Disaster Recovery solutions, development of Cloud strategy, development and implementation of Analytics strategy, development and implementation of Digital Customer Strategy, and more. Prior to TCHHN, Mr. Ball served as the Chief Technology Officer for The Kroger Company. While at Kroger, Mr. Ball was a key participant in the development of the company's emerging Digital Customer Strategy, led the organization responsible for delivery of enterprise technology solutions serving over 3,000 locations across the U.S., and Mr. Ball served as the Chief Operating Officer of Sunrise Technology – a wholly owned subsidiary of The Kroger Company. While at Kroger Mr. Ball also co-led the acquisitions of You Technology, Inc. and Vitacost.
Shawn Behounek, General Manager, Digital Strategy, Architecture, and Analytics – Phillips 66
Shawn Behounek has a history of providing Oil & Gas organizations with progressive leadership to implement fast, successful results with measurable value. Through the use of delivery-oriented teams, Ms. Behounek has helped evolve core processes in the value stream to simplify the information flow with limited human intervention to eliminate waste and optimize resources. In her role as General Manager of Digital Strategy, Architecture, and Analytics, she leads a team to accelerate the transformation of business activities, processes, and competencies to fully leverage the opportunities of digital technologies and their impact across multiple work streams in a strategic and prioritized way, with present and future shifts in mind. This includes developing and supporting the strategy in areas such as cloud, data and information flows, mobility, ERP technologies and integration, enterprise program and project management, and data analytics and reporting to achieve greater efficiency, agility and intelligence to transform the business.
Seemantini Godbole, Executive Vice President and Chief Information Officer – Lowe's Companies, Inc.
As Chief Information Officer, Seemantini Godbole leads the enterprise-wide global technology team focused on engineering, product, data and analytics, and innovation to enable Lowe's technology transformation. She is responsible for technology strategy, product road maps and development, and technology operations across all channels, including digital. Ms. Godbole oversees the delivery of all capabilities across these functions to serve Lowe's customers wherever and whenever they choose to shop. Ms. Godbole joined Lowe's in and 2018 has more than 25 years of global technology experience. Before joining Lowe's, she served as Senior Vice President, Digital and Marketing Technology at Target Corp., where she oversaw the company's global e-commerce, enterprise marketing and loyalty technology strategy and operations. Prior to Target, Ms. Godbole held multiple senior technology leadership roles at Sabre and Travelocity.
Zhanna Golodryga, Senior Vice President, Chief Digital and Administrative Officer – Phillips 66
Zhanna Golodryga is Senior Vice President, Chief Digital and Administrative Officer for Phillips 66. Ms. Golodryga has more than 30 years of experience within the oil and gas industry. Before joining Phillips 66 in April 2017, she served as Chief Information Officer and Senior Vice President, Services, with responsibilities for Global Supply Chain, Facilities and Office Services for Hess Corporation, a role she held since 2012. Prior to that, she was Vice President and CIO at BHP Billiton, Vice President of Information Technology at TeleCheck International, manager of Information Systems at Baker Hughes, and IT Services manager at Marathon Oil.
John Hinshaw, Group Chief Operating Officer – HSBC
John Hinshaw joined HSBC in December 2019 and was appointed Group Chief Operating Officer with effect from 1 February 2020. He is a member of the Group Executive Committee. Mr. Hinshaw has extensive experience of transforming organizations in a wide range of industries. Before joining HSBC, he served on the Board of Directors of the Bank of New York Mellon (2014-2019) and chaired its Technology Committee. He also has served on the boards of Sysco Foods, DocuSign, and Illumio. From 2011-2016, Mr. Hinshaw served as Executive Vice President of Hewlett Packard and Hewlett Packard Enterprise where he managed Technology and Operations and was Chief Customer Officer. He has also held senior roles at Boeing and Verizon and earlier served as a consultant with Accenture – then Arthur Andersen.
Stephan Schenk, Executive Vice President & Head of Shared Services – TD Bank
Stephan Schenk leads Shared Services for TD Bank, America's Most Convenient Bank® which includes retail, small business and commercial loan origination; deposit and payment operations; loan servicing and distribution services; collections and recoveries; retail and corporate real estate; business process transformation; fraud management; bank-wide project management and governance as well as data and analytics. Prior to his current role, Mr. Schenk served as the President and CEO of TDGUS, responsible for governance, oversight and risk management of the combined U.S. operations, which encompasses all TD's U.S. business entities, including retail and wholesale businesses and TD's equity ownership stake in TD Ameritrade. Before the TDGUS role, Mr. Schenk also served as the Chief Auditor, overseeing the independent assessment of the Bank's key processes and controls and managed the talented group of individuals who conduct internal audits for the Bank. Before his role in Internal Audit, Mr. Schenk served as Head of Operational Risk Management where he was responsible for the Operational Risk program development and implementation across TD Bank.
Laura Shapira Karet, Chief Executive Officer – Giant Eagle, Inc.
An accomplished and inspiring retailer leader, Laura Shapira Karet leads and oversees Giant Eagle, Inc., one of the nation's largest multi-format food, fuel, pharmacy, and convenience retailers with approximately 33,000 Team Members and $9.7B in annual sales. Ms. Karet was appointed Chief Executive Officer on January 9, 2012. Giant Eagle is one of Forbes magazine's largest private corporations. Founded in 1931, Giant Eagle has grown to be the number one supermarket retailer in the region with more than 470 corporate and independently-owned and operated supermarkets, and fuel and convenience store locations throughout western Pennsylvania, Ohio, north central West Virginia, western Maryland and Indiana. Prior to leading the company's day-to-day operations, Ms. Karet served as Chief Strategy Officer and Senior Executive Vice President. In that role, she developed and managed Giant Eagle's short and long-term strategic business plans, set the direction for the Company's corporate priorities and was also directly responsible for the manufacturing ventures, including its fresh food production facilities. Ms. Karet joined Giant Eagle in 2000 as Vice President of Marketing and was later promoted to Senior Vice President of Marketing and President of New Formats. During that time, she led the development, branding and implementation efforts behind the launch of the new innovative Market District format in 2006.
Adam Smith, Chief Technology Officer – FedEx Services
Adam Smith serves as Chief Technology Officer and leads the Enterprise Platform & Architecture team at FedEx Services. Under his direction, more than 315 team members work collaboratively to provide the foundation for connected business ecosystems of multi-layer, integrated core data components that support information-based revenue streams. In this role, Mr. Smith leverages his influential leadership to profoundly reimagine the way customers experience FedEx through a consistent, reliable experience across all digital touch points. He is responsible for Enterprise Platform, Cloud Enablement, Enterprise Architecture, Big Data, and Analytics. As CTO, Mr. Smith ensures FedEx remains future focused by collaborating with the IT team to design and implement our global architecture and data strategy.
About RETHINK DIGITAL Six Series
In 2021, through the concerted efforts of the dedicated Advisory Board, CTO Forum has introduced RETHINK DIGITAL: Designing the Digital Transformation Flywheel to address Leadership, Strategic Innovation, Digital Disruption and the State of Business, Technology, and Digital Transformation. The Six Series – a transformation tour de force – is led by faculty from top universities and distinguished industry leaders. It provides an excellent opportunity for senior executives to learn how to embrace challenges, see opportunities and frame the big picture. Each of the integrated modules is focused on a single facet of digital transformation including customers, strategy, culture, operations, data, and technology, and ultimately will deliver leaders their own customized transformation playbook.
About CTO Forum
The CTO Forum is a non-profit organization dedicated to fostering a trusted, open and creative environment where the brightest minds of our times convene to address industry's most important issues. The CTO Forum brings together the best minds in technology from different industries to define opportunities, and to collaborate in harnessing the extraordinary potential of technology. Founded in 2005, the CTO Forum's mission is to deliver a Global Innovation Platform, where technology leaders collaborate and co-create the technology and solutions that will be critical to meeting tomorrow's global opportunities and challenges. For more information, visit http://www.ctoforum.org.
