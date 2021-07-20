TAMPA BAY, Fla., July 20, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Great Place to Work® and Fortune magazine have honored KnowBe4 as one of the 2021 Best Workplaces for Millennials™. This is KnowBe4's fourth time being named to this prestigious list, this year coming in at 13th place for small and medium organizations. Earning a spot means that KnowBe4 is one of the best companies to work for in the country.
The Best Workplaces for Millennials award is based on analysis of survey responses from more than 5.3 million current employees. In that survey, 96% of KnowBe4's employees said it is a great place to work. This number is 37% higher than the average U.S. company.
"We are ecstatic to make this list for the fourth consecutive year," said Stu Sjouwerman, CEO, KnowBe4. "Millennials enjoy working at KnowBe4 because we place a high value on the aspects of company culture that are important to them – fun, transparency and career growth. When it comes to growth and opportunities, of the 58% of KnowBe4's workforce that makes up millennials, 20% of them have been promoted in the last year."
The Best Workplaces for Millennials list is highly competitive. Great Place to Work, the global authority on workplace culture, selected the list using rigorous analytics and confidential employee feedback. Companies were only considered if they are a Great Place to Work-Certified™ organization.
Great Place to Work is the only company culture award in America that selects winners based on how fairly employees are treated. Companies are assessed on how well they are creating a great employee experience that cuts across race, gender, age, disability status, or any aspect of who employees are or what their role is.
"The Best Workplaces for Millennials™ treat their employees like people, not just employees" said Michael C. Bush, CEO of Great Place to Work®. "These companies foster caring and respect for one another, at every level of the organization. The result is millennial employees who say they look forward to coming to work and – as our research says – are 50 times more likely to stay a long time."
In 2020, KnowBe4 also ranked as a Best Workplace in Technology and for Millennials and Women.
For more information on KnowBe4, visit http://www.knowbe4.com.
About KnowBe4
KnowBe4, the provider of the world's largest security awareness training and simulated phishing platform, is used by more than 39,000 organizations around the globe. Founded by IT and data security specialist, Stu Sjouwerman, KnowBe4 helps organizations address the human element of security by raising awareness about ransomware, CEO fraud, and other social engineering tactics through a new-school approach to awareness training on security. Kevin Mitnick, an internationally recognized cybersecurity specialist and KnowBe4's Chief Hacking Officer, helped design the KnowBe4 training based on his well-documented social engineering tactics. Tens of thousands of organizations rely on KnowBe4 to mobilize their end users as their last line of defense.
About the Best Workplaces for Millennials™
Great Place to Work® selected the Best Workplaces for Millennials™ by gathering and analyzing confidential survey responses from more than 5.3 million employees at Great Place to Work-Certified™ organizations. Company rankings are derived from 60 employee experience questions within the Great Place to Work Trust Index™ survey. Read the full methodology.
To get on this list next year, start here.
About Great Place to Work®
Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture. Since 1992, they have surveyed more than 100 million employees worldwide and used those deep insights to define what makes a great workplace: trust. Their employee survey platform empowers leaders with the feedback, real-time reporting and insights they need to make data-driven people decisions. Everything they do is driven by the mission to build a better world by helping every organization become a great place to work For All™.
Learn more at greatplacetowork.com and on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.
Media Contact
Amanda Tarantino, KnowBe4, 7277484221, amandat@knowbe4.com
SOURCE KnowBe4