SAN ANTONIO, Jan. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Forward Edge AI, Inc. – announced release of its Gabriel® Swarm Game and a quarterly $2,000 challenge to identify emerging scam calls and text messages that target vulnerable communities.
The Gabriel Swarm Game uses crowd-solving techniques to help train the software to better detect future scams. Similar to the WAZE® traffic navigation App, the resulting network effect enables zero-day detection of emerging dangers. The $2,000 challenge is modeled after the Defense Advanced Research Project Agency (DARPA) 2009 Network Challenge - another prize competition that explored the roles the Internet and social networking play in wide-area collaborations, and solving broad-scope, time-critical problems.
In the Forward Edge-AI sponsored robocall challenge, users can form teams with multiple teammates to compete each quarter for a $2,000 prize. The first team to earn 5,000 points on April 17th, 2021 will win the $2,000 prize. Only one team will be declared a winner each quarter. The deadline to register a team for the April tournament is February 28, 2021, 8 PM EST.
For more information about the challenge and to register a team visit: https://gabrielapp.com/tournament
Gabriel blocks nuisance robocalls, identifies scam text message scams and vishing attacks, and automatically files complaints with the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) on behalf of users. Gabriel's Purple Alert feature works like an Amber Alert to notify users when a scam is targeting someone under their care.
"The Gabriel app does not collect, centrally store, or sell a user's private data. Anonymity and privacy protection were key design goals that led us to incorporate Blockchain/Distributed Ledger Technology, virtual points and electronic gift rewards as part of our overall solution." said Eric Adolphe, CEO of Forward Edge-AI, Inc.
Available in the Amazon, Google, Microsoft, and Samsung Galaxy App stores, Gabriel is an entire ecosystem designed to mitigate Account Takeover Fraud and other mobile eCommerce scams by:
- Detecting and blocking voice and text message scams,
- Protecting friends and family, and
- Rewarding users
About Forward Edge AI: Forward Edge-AI, Inc.'s mission is to leverage Artificial Intelligence and other emerging technologies to solve complex problems of social consequence. Forward Edge-AI is a Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) program participant, Microsoft for Startups Company, and a member of the Dallas, TX-based Impact Ventures Accelerator program.
The company's first product, Gabriel® the robocall blocker, detects and classifies emerging scams, misinformation, and disinformation in order to block them from smartphones before they can metastasize and claim more victims.
To learn more about Forward Edge AI, Inc., visit: https://forwardedge-ai.com/
