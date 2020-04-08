PALO ALTO, Calif., April 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Forward Networks, the industry leader in network assurance and intent-based network verification, today announced that its flagship platform, Forward Enterprise, has been named Overall Data Tech Innovation of the Year in Tech Breakthrough's 2020 Data Breakthrough Awards.
This award recognizes Forward Networks' innovative capabilities that help IT teams change the way they manage networks to eliminate costly disruptions. The Forward Enterprise platform uses network visibility, policy verification capabilities, and change models to identify inconsistencies between network intent and network behavior. By exposing irregularities, vulnerabilities, policy violations, and outage risks, teams can act faster to mitigate potential problems prior to a security breach or network outage.
"Winning the Innovation of the Year award underscores Forward Networks' deep commitment to providing enterprises with network verification capabilities that help discover and mitigate potential network issues before impacting their business," said David Erickson, CEO and co-founder of Forward Networks. "We're proud that the Tech Breakthrough organization has recognized us as an innovator and industry leader."
The Data Breakthrough Awards honor excellence and recognize the creativity, hard work and success of data companies, technologies and products that are transforming businesses and society in this new era of data-driven technological development. All winners are evaluated and scored by an expert panel of judges, representing a mix of technical, business, academic and marketing expertise within the industry. With over 1,500 nominations received from all over the world, the competition was extremely fierce.
For more information on Forward Networks and its solutions, please visit www.ForwardNetworks.com.
About Forward Networks
Forward Networks is revolutionizing the way large networks are managed. Forward's advanced software delivers a "digital twin" of the network, enabling network operators to verify intent, predict network behavior, and simplify network management.
Results? More reliable networks, reduced outages, and reduced business risk.
Forward Networks was founded in 2013 by four Stanford Ph.D. graduates and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California. Investors include Goldman Sachs, Andreessen Horowitz, Threshold Ventures, and A. Capital. For more information, visit www.ForwardNetworks.com.
