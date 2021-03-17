ST. PAUL, Minn., Mar. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Fosmon, a leading supplier of electronic accessories, today announced two new gaming stereo headsets designed to provide the highest sound and audio quality in a multi-platform device. The new series is equipped with omnidirectional microphones and high-definition surround sound, and the upgraded model also boasts quick-access audio controls for a next-level gaming experience. The series is now available to the general public and can be purchased on Fosmon.com and on Amazon.
Built to enhance the gaming and live streaming experience, this series of multi-platform stereo gaming headsets provides high-quality audio, sound and bass using 50mm surround sound drivers, and comes with a 3.5mm jack Y-cable to split into the headphone and omni-directional microphone separately. A cost-effective solution, the Fosmon gaming stereo headset series offers its base model, the Gaming Stereo Headset with Omnidirectional Microphone in Black with Blue LED, at just $29.99 MSRP.
Key features in the series include:
- High-definition audio quality created by using 50mm drivers to deliver crystal-clear sound and added bass
- Ergonomic fit & design that self-adjusts and expands to fit a range of head sizes
- An omnidirectional microphone that captures clear and accurate sound for high-quality recording and communicating
- Multi-Platform compatibilities which allow the user to split a single audio cable into separate headphone and microphone cables
Gaming Stereo Headset with Omnidirectional Microphone - Black w/ Blue LED (MSRP $29.99)
Color: Black with Blue LED
Available at Fosmon.com and Amazon
For consumers looking to invest in an upgraded model, the Gaming Stereo Headset with Omnidirectional Microphone and Audio Controls - Black with Red LED offers more control, higher quality sound and seamless gameplay with 50mm NdFeb magnetic driver speakers and a sleek, customizable design. With seamless and luxurious audio that can be comfortably controlled with just the push of the ON/OFF button, this headset retails at $59.99 MSRP.
Features unique to this model include:
- A next-level audio experience with 50mm NdFeb magnetic driver speakers that work to convert electrical energy into crystal clear sound waves, providing a pristine level of high-definition audio and bass
- Customizable fit and design with the headphone's rotatable ear cups, soft sponge headband, 180° rotatable arms and a detachable audio microphone
- Easy to use audio controls that allow the user to adjust volume levels and mute microphone with the ON/OFF button
Gaming Stereo Headset with Omnidirectional Microphone and Audio Controls - Black w/ Red LED (MSRP $59.99)
Color: Black with Red LED
Available at Fosmon.com and Amazon
"Our new series of gaming stereo headsets is an exciting demonstration of the growing power and capability that technology can provide to enhance the overall gaming experience," said Simon Loh, CEO of Fosmon. "We are proud to continually provide gamers of all types with the advanced tools they need to have the best gameplay possible with our ever growing lineup of multi-platform accessories."
The new series of Fosmon Gaming Stereo Headsets with Omnidirectional Microphones, as well as Fosmon's other electronic accessories for gaming, audio/video, home improvement, computer accessories, and travel products, include 24/7 free customer support and free standard shipping to United States customers.
About Fosmon
Founded in 2007 in St. Paul, Minn., Fosmon has been the leading supplier of electronic accessories including gaming, audio/video, home improvement, computer accessories, and travel products. We are committed to helping make everyday life easier by providing solutions for every electronic and household need, from the yard to the kitchen, to every corner of the house. We have served millions of satisfied customers over the years. At Fosmon, customer satisfaction is guaranteed and backed by our experienced USA-based customer support and lifetime warranties. Fosmon: Every day. Every need. For more information and to shop Fosmon products, visit the company website, or follow updates on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.
