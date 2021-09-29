MINNEAPOLIS, Sept. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Fosmon, a leading supplier of electronic accessories including gaming, audio/video, home improvement and computer accessories, today announced the launch of the Fosmon Slim Dual Charging Station for PS5 DualSense Wireless Controllers - a redesigned version of the highly rated model for the PS5 on Amazon and allows the controllers to be docked at a higher charging output. The charging station retails at $29.99 and is available now on Fosmon.com and Amazon.
Fosmon's Slim Dual Charging Station for PS5 charges the DualSense Controllers via type-C connectors to ensure maximum performance and endless game time. Armed to fully charge two controllers simultaneously in three hours, the essential pairing for the latest Playstation experience features a built-in smart charging board that provides protection against overheating and short-circuiting. The charging station is a top-rated choice among PS5 users for its speedy charging capabilities and is an affordable alternative to other charging stations on the market.
Additional features of the charging dock that make it a must-have for gamers include:
- Place and charge: simply place the controller on the charging dock and it starts charging.
- Smart charging: Fosmon's charging station is compatible with PS5 and built with an intelligent charging board that provides the dock with short circuit, overcurrent, overvoltage and high temperature protection.
- Secure type-C connector: with Fosmon's uniquely designed type-C charging connector, the slim dual charging station offers top-quality durability, paired with the ability to securely plug into a controller at all times.
- Efficient and sleek design: Fosmon's dual slot charging dock adds a great look to your gaming setup while efficiently charging your controllers. Charge through your EXT port and free up your USB ports so you can use them for something else.
- Limited lifetime warranty: this product comes with a limited lifetime warranty.
Fosmon Slim Dual Charging Station for PS5 DualSense Wireless Controllers (MSRP $29.99)
Available now on Amazon and for a special 50% off launch price on Fosmon's website through October 10, 2021
"We are thrilled to announce the redesigned Slim Dual Charging Station for PS5 DualSense Controllers, which is now slimmer and more convenient to store and display," said Simon Loh, CEO of Fosmon. "The new charging station will provide gaming enthusiasts with a transformative gaming and charging experience that shows our dedication to providing users with the best gameplay possible, every day for every need."
The Slim Dual Charging Station for PS5 DualSense Wireless Controllers, as well as Fosmon's other electronic accessories, include 24/7 free customer support and free standard shipping to United States customers. For more information and to shop Fosmon products, visit the company website, or follow updates on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.
About Fosmon
Founded in 2007 in St. Paul, Minn., Fosmon has been the leading supplier of electronic accessories including gaming, audio/video, home improvement, computer accessories, and travel products. We are committed to helping make everyday life easier by providing solutions for every electronic and household need, from the yard to the kitchen, to every corner of the house. We have served millions of satisfied customers over the years. At Fosmon, customer satisfaction is guaranteed and backed by our experienced USA-based customer support and lifetime warranties. Fosmon: Every day. Every need.
