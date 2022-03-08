NEW YORK, March 8, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Foster Energy Report, the leading news source on policy trends, developments, and regulations in the natural gas and oil industries, has rebranded to Energy Policy News, it announced today.
The new brand positions the publication as the definitive source for news on policy trends, developments, and regulations in the natural gas and oil industries and expands the scope of coverage to even more areas of energy. This rebrand comes shortly after a new website was unveiled, which added better navigation, content previews, and categorization to improve the usage of the site and access to the content.
Formerly known as The Foster Report, the publication was acquired by Royal Media, a leading specialized information company, in July.
Energy Policy News will continue to provide in-depth coverage, breaking news, and data to provide a better understanding and awareness around the key policy issues that can make or break energy projects and growth initiatives, particularly as global sustainability initiatives continue to blossom. In addition to exclusive news content, subscribers also have access to two data sets that capture key indicators from the Energy Information Administration.
"We are excited to unveil this rebrand and further position the publication as the central resource for policy news in the natural gas and oil industries as well as expand the scope of our coverage," said Molly Stewart, Chief Operating Officer of Royal Media. "We intend to continue to proactively add value to the website and subscription wherever we can with a focus on in-depth content and utility."
ABOUT ENERGY POLICY NEWS
Energy Policy News, formerly The Foster Report, is the leading news source on policy trends, developments, and regulations in the natural gas and oil industries. Uniquely, Energy Policy News guides its readers to better understanding and awareness around the key policy issues that can make or break energy projects and growth initiatives. Policy matters covered include those with direct implications on production, marketing, transportation, distribution, and end-use projects.
Energy Policy News covers the laws and regulations that drive not only the federal agenda but also local, state, and international developments. Energy Policy News takes particular pride in serving as the energy industry's most thorough source on activities at the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) and the Canada Energy Regulator (CER). Foster's coverage pays particular attention to sustainable energy policy, arguably today's most important industry growth segment.
ABOUT ROYAL MEDIA
Royal Media is a leading specialized information company formed in 1995 to deliver deep market knowledge and news through online information portals, digital magazines, electronic newsletters, conferences, and custom media and research products. The company focuses its efforts on several industries, including air cargo, energy, financial services, telecom, and vehicle finance. Royal's air cargo news brands are among the most established in all of trade media. Royal Media, which is headquartered in New York, has won several awards for its journalism. For more details, visit http://www.RoyalMedia.com.
