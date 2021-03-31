ROTHSCHILD, Wis., March 31, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Foundation Finance Company LLC ("Foundation") has closed its fifth securitization transaction, issuing $353 million in asset-backed securities collateralized by a pool of retail installment sale contracts and agreements primarily used for home improvements. Foundation has issued more than $1.35 billion in home improvement backed notes since its first securitization in 2016.
Chief Executive Officer Alex Mladek said, "Foundation's fifth securitization was once again met with strong demand, which underscores the company's position as a leader in point-of-sale home improvement financing. Foundation's consistent performance and commitment to credit quality continues to be recognized by investors."
Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC served as sole structuring advisor and together with Guggenheim Securities, LLC served as joint book-running managers on the transaction.
About Foundation Finance Company LLC
Foundation was founded in 2012 through the partnership of an experienced management team and Garrison Investment Group. Foundation specializes in point-of-sale home improvement financing programs across the credit spectrum, including revolving lines of credit, installment loans and promotional financing. Foundation operates in all 50 states and serves more than 8,000 home improvement contractors and hundreds of thousands of homeowners nationwide. For more information, visit foundationfinance.com
