SANTA BARBARA, Calif., Feb. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The WebiNerd™, a leading consultant and tech support for online events, is launching a series of educational webinars, Reboot & Rejoin, on the last Friday of every month from 1 p.m. PT to 1:45 p.m. PT, beginning this Friday, February 26, 2021 through November 26, 2021.
The complimentary webinar will be presented by top Zoom expert, Joshua Jones, CEO and founder of The WebiNerd™, held on the platform On Zoom – a marketplace for immersive experiences. Attendees will also have the opportunity to hear insight from other producers at The WebiNerd™ and receive answers to their questions.
Topics to be covered include:
o Best practices for meetings and webinars
o Review developments in the world of virtual events
o Discuss new Zoom release notes
"With event coaching, moderation, planning, support services, and turnkey solutions, we can help attendees maximize the effectiveness of their online meetings and webinars," said Jones. "Our goal is to help these companies provide networking possibilities in times where in-person events are not an option."
A former Zoom executive with over 15 years of experience, Jones set out to help those who may not have access to education surrounding best practices in holding virtual events. Under his leadership, The WebiNerd™ has helped local and national non-profits and businesses, in addition to start-ups, faith-based organizations, educators, student groups, extracurricular clubs and the like.
To register for the webinar series, please click here to sign up: https://on.zoom.us/e/view/HL3Yq-hqSLeIfcQi4dJGIw.
About The WebiNerd™
The WebiNerd™, founded in 2019, specializes in improving the reach and deployment of online events including webinars, training and meetings. Providing event moderation, technical and logistic support as well as post event support for event recordings and reporting, WebiNerd helps drive your content. For more information about WebiNerd and its services, visit https://thewebinerd.com.
