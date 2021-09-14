BOSTON, Sept. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Foundry Holdings, Inc., (Foundry), the digital community development firm, announced the completion of the acquisition of Online Geniuses, LLC (OG) today. Online Geniuses ( https://onlinegeniuses.com/ ) and its 35,000+ member community will join Foundry Holdings, Inc.'s other industry-leading digital communities, including Procurement Foundry. OG, founded in 2015 by Moshe Markovich, quickly became the de facto destination for marketing and advertising professionals to gather and collaborate and continues to experience consistent membership growth.
OG stays true to its goal of providing a free digital destination. However, to ensure the quality and integrity of the community, all members must apply for membership and are subject to a vetting process. More recently, in 2020, the community expanded personal and career development services to its membership via its interactive marketplace, including its industry-leading job-board, solutions marketplace, and member talent search.
Foundry Holdings CEO Mike Cadieux stated, "The Online Genius community is supportive, insightful, and collaborative with marketing professionals from across the globe active and involved. We are thrilled that we get to be a part of the next chapter of this amazing resource for Advertising and Marketing professionals."
Former Online Geniuses, LLC owner Moshe Markovich added, "OG has been such a fulfilling project of mine for so long, it was vital to find someone like Mike and the Foundry team that aligned with our long-term vision and sense of community. We couldn't have asked for a better organization to assure the future of OG." Markovich will stay on with OG in an advisory position, helping usher the future direction of the community.
ABOUT FOUNDRY HOLDINGS, Inc. (operators of Procurement Foundry, Inc.)
Foundry Holdings, Inc., is a digital community development organization launched in 2019. Founder Mike Cadieux, former NA, Chief Procurement Officer at Publicis Groupe launched Foundry Holdings, Inc., with its initial digital community, Procurement Foundry, Inc., in mid-2019. Procurement Foundry has grown to the largest private digital community in the world for Procurement and Supply Chain Sourcing professionals over the past 2 years. Procurement Foundry has recently expanded its scope to include industry Event Planning, Talent Search services, Industry Publishing services, and has plans for to launch a Group purchasing division in Q4 2021. To learn more about Procurement Foundry please visit http://www.procurementfoundry.com
