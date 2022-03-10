DENVER, March 10, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Mercer Advisors Inc. ("Mercer Advisors"), a national Registered Investment Adviser (RIA) firm, today announced that four senior wealth advisors were named to the Forbes Top Women Advisors – Best in State list. Each advisor, selected by SHOOK Research, is chosen based on qualitative and quantitative criteria, including: in-person interviews; industry experience; compliance records; revenue produced; and assets under management.*
"We are very pleased to have several of our talented women wealth advisors recognized by Forbes as top advisors in their states," said Dave Welling, CEO of Mercer Advisors. "This is a strong endorsement for our approach that supports the development of female advisors which is contributing strongly to our focus on helping women investors with their long-term financial goals, while building a more diverse team."
The four advisors from Mercer Advisors named to the Forbes Top Women Wealth Advisors – Best in State:
- Jessica Caruso, CFP® - Senior Wealth Advisor and Senior Director in Northern California is focused on delivering comprehensive financial planning and leading the Bay Area wealth advisor team.
- Laura Combs, CFP® - Managing Director of the Colorado and Midwest Region is focused on integrating the diverse elements of financial planning and investment management and is also a member of Mercer Advisors' Investment Committee and Senior Leadership Team.
- Cathy Miller, CFP® - Senior Wealth Advisor and Senior Director in Atlanta, GA is focused on working with individuals facing complex transitions, such as high-net-worth individuals transitioning into retirement, business owners planning their exit or individuals facing divorce or the death of a spouse.
- Tracey Turko, CFP® - Regional Director of the Midwest Region and Senior Wealth Advisor in Levonia, MI is focused on creating long-term financial strategies that reflect the values and lifestyles of her clients and is a member of Mercer Advisors' Investment Committee.
"As part of our commitment to a diverse workforce, Mercer Advisors launched the InvestHERs women's initiative several years ago, which is paying strong dividends in our efforts," said Martine Lellis, Chief Talent and Administrative Officer for Mercer Advisors. "The InvestHERS program is designed to attract women into the financial services industry and is having a big impact on the firm by increasing the number of female executives and doubling the number of women on the Senior Leadership team. Women now hold almost 50% of client-facing roles at the firm, significantly higher than the industry average, and we are very pleased with this recognition from Forbes for four of our top women advisors."
*The Forbes ranking of America's Top Women Wealth Advisors and Top Women Wealth Advisors Best-In-State, developed by SHOOK Research, is based on an algorithm of qualitative data, learned through surveys and interviews conducting in-person, by telephone and virtually to evaluate best practices, level of service, investing models and compliance records as well as quantitative data, such as revenue trends and assets under management. All advisors have a minimum of seven years' experience. Portfolio performance is not a criteria due to varying client objectives and lack of audited data. Neither Forbes nor SHOOK receive a fee in exchange for rankings.
About Mercer Advisors
Established in 1985, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ("Mercer Advisors") is a full-service wealth management firm that specializes in providing investment advice, financial and estate planning, and taxes, and corporate trustee and trust administration services. It is one of the largest Registered Investment Advisers and financial planning firms in the U.S. with ~$39 billion in client assets. Headquartered in Denver, Mercer Advisors is privately held, has over 680 employees, and operates nationally across the country with 60 locations. Mercer Advisors, Inc. is a parent company of Mercer Global Advisors Inc. (RIA), majority owned by both Oak Hill Capital and Genstar Capital. Mercer Global Advisors has a related insurance agency. Mercer Advisors Insurance Services, LLC (MAIS) is a wholly owned subsidiary of Mercer Advisors Inc. Employees of Mercer Global Advisors serve as officers of MAIS. For Mercer Global Advisors clients who wish to purchase insurance products, MAIS has entered into a non-exclusive referral agreement with Strategic Partner(s). More information about MAIS and our Strategic Partners may be found in our Form ADV 2A. Visit us at http://www.merceradvisors.com.
Mercer Global Advisors Inc. is registered with the Securities and Exchange Commission and delivers all investment-related services. Mercer Advisors Inc. is the parent company of Mercer Global Advisors Inc. and is not involved with investment services.
Mercer Advisors is not a law firm and does not provide legal advice to clients. All estate planning documentation preparation and other legal advice is provided through its affiliation with Advanced Services Law Group, Inc.
Data as of January 31, 2022. AUM includes affiliates and wholly owned subsidiaries announced to date.
Please Note: Limitations. Neither rankings and/or recognitions by unaffiliated rating services, publications, media, or other organizations, should be construed by a client or prospective client as a guarantee that he/she will experience a certain level of results if Mercer Advisors is engaged, or continues to be engaged, to provide investment advisory services. Rankings published by magazines, and others, generally base their selections exclusively on information prepared and/or submitted by the recognized adviser. Rankings are generally limited to participating advisers (see participation criteria/methodology). No ranking or recognition should be construed as a current or past endorsement of Mercer Advisors by any of its clients.
Certified Financial Planner Board of Standards, Inc. (CFP Board) owns the certification marks CFP®, CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNER™, and CFP® (with plaque design) in the United States, which it authorizes use of by individuals who successfully complete CFP Board's initial and ongoing certification requirements.
