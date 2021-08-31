CAMPBELL, Calif., Aug. 31, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Centric Software® is delighted to announce the release of a success story about its customer, Four Hands.
Four Hands was established in 1996 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas. The company designs and manufactures home furnishings for every room in the house and for the garden. With offices in China, Vietnam, India and Indonesia, they have over 500 employees, 10,000+ active customers, 100+ active suppliers and 5,000+ active SKUs. Their furniture can be found in major furnishings retailers, small boutiques and through their and others' e-commerce sites.
Four Hands needed to organize their data across all their functions which was housed in various, disparate places. Douglas Estremadoyro, VP of Business Innovation at Four Hands says, "Behind the scenes we are a sourcing company, we are a warehousing company, a sales company and a distribution company. Across all those items of the value chain is the management of information from design all the way to the customer."
Find out how Four Hands boosted efficiency in every department, improved communication among their teams, eliminated duplicate data and gained visibility into the development process.
http://www..centricsoftware.com/l/35842/2018-11-21/rw7kwd [Request a Demo __title__ Request a Demo]
Four Hands (http://www.fourhands.com)
Founded in 1996 and headquartered in Austin, Texas, Four Hands has offices in China, Vietnam, India and Indonesia. We design and manufacture home furnishings for living room, bedroom, dining room, office and outdoor. We have enjoyed rapid growth, especially over the past few years with over 500 employees, 10,000+ active customers, 100+ active suppliers and 5,000+ active SKUs. Our furniture is sold through multiple channels, from major furnishings retailers to small boutiques and e-commerce.
We believe there is no end to what furniture can do for a space. Our profound curiosity and love for creative experimentation takes us to diverse corners of the world. We are compelled to do more than design and discover furniture. At Four Hands, we furnish style. No design opportunity is missed as we merge the cultures, experiences and materials of our travels into the wide range of styles for which we are known.
Whether consumer, designer or retailer, we value relationships above all else. Nothing we do is ours alone. Each of our pieces is a story, and at the end of that story, is someone like you.
Media Contact
Celia Newhouse, Centric Software, 14385015498, cnewhouse@centricsoftware.com
SOURCE Centric Software