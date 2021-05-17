BOSTON, May 17, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- iboss, the leading Secure Access Service Edge (SASE) cloud security provider, is pleased to announce that four of the company's leaders have been honored in the prestigious 2021 Women of the Channel list from CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company. The highly-respected annual list recognizes the unique strengths, vision and achievements of female leaders in the IT channel, including vendors, distributors and solution providers.
For the eighth consecutive year, iboss Senior Vice President of Marketing May Mitchell, was named to the Women of the Channel Power 100 list, a distinguished subset of elite leaders chosen from the annual CRN Women of the Channel list. Additionally, CRN also named Partner Marketing Director Debbie Byorum, Sr. Director of Global Alliances Traci Sever, and Sr. Partner Marketing Manager Supna Agrawal to the Women of the Channel list.
The women were honored for the innovative ways they helped to support partners and customers throughout the past year. The Power 100 award recognizes a select group of incredible executives who have gone above and beyond — inspiring their peers through their leadership and unwavering commitment to the success of their partners, customers and the entire IT channel.
"This recognition from CRN proves the exceptional leadership, passion and channel expertise these women show every day. iboss is incredibly proud to have leaders who show these values on our team," said Paul Martini, CEO of iboss. "Earlier this year, iboss enhanced its Channel Partner Program to offer partners even more benefits to foster growth, continuous enablement, and innovation. iboss will continue its momentum in driving its channel-first strategy by working closely with partners to deliver a best-in-class SASE cloud platform that offers secure connectivity from anywhere."
"CRN's 2021 Women of the Channel list acknowledges accomplished, influential women whose dedication, hard work, and leadership accelerate channel growth," said Blaine Raddon, CEO of The Channel Company. "We are proud to honor them for their many accomplishments and look forward to their continued contributions to the IT channel."
iboss was recently honored with a 5-star rating from CRN in the 2021 Partner Program Guide. The iboss Channel Partner Program offers partners growth, innovation and enablement to support distributors, solution providers and MSPs who offer the company's industry leading Secure Access Service Edge (SASE) cloud platform to customers.
iboss's patented containerized cloud architecture enables users to connect quickly and securely to any cloud destination, from anywhere. This reduces the need for and dependency on VPN to provide secure connectivity, which is typically a bottleneck for users needing to access cloud applications. iboss also eliminates the need for traditional network security appliances, allowing organizations to secure network traffic from anywhere to protect against malware and data loss.
For more information on the iboss SASE Cloud Platform, visit http://www.iboss.com.
