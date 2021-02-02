DRAPER, Utah, Feb. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Inside Real Estate, one of the fastest-growing independently-owned real estate software companies and a trusted technology partner to over 250,000 top agents, teams, and brokerages, is proud to announce that Ned Stringham, CEO, Joe Skousen, CEO of CORE Division, Nick Macey, President of CORE Division, and Alissa Harper, EVP of Marketing & Enterprise Sales have been chosen as RISMedia 2021 Real Estate Newsmakers. Each year RISMedia, the leader in U.S. real estate news and information services, recognizes a dynamic group of key influencers making headlines as a result of their newsworthy contributions to the real estate industry, and their efforts to positively affect the consumers and communities they serve.
"Every year, we're amazed by the incredible ingenuity and success of members in the real estate community, ranging from the glass ceilings being shattered by industry leaders, to the creativity and innovation being implemented at a record pace, and all the way to the wonderful charitable work being accomplished across the nation," said John Featherston, CEO, president and publisher of RISMedia. "This year, more than ever, we are proud to recognize the hard work, dedication and determination of real estate's finest professionals—the 2021 Real Estate Newsmakers—who went above and beyond in 2020 even amid a turbulent time for the industry, and the world, facing the challenges head-on and without fear. Help us in celebrating their hard-earned recognition."
"Inside Real Estate started as an innovator and will continue to build upon that reputation as we expand to serve our growing network of agents, teams, and brokerages. The needs of our customers are our top priority," said Ned Stringham, who was recognized in the Trailblazer category.
Joe Skousen, CEO of CORE Division at Inside Real Estate who was recognized as an Influencer in 2021, says, "We are here to make a tangible difference in the daily lives and realities of real estate brokerages, their teams, their agents, and importantly, their valued clients."
"Our team has rallied around a shared mission of helping our customers succeed, above all else," says Nick Macey, President of CORE Division at Inside Real Estate who was recognized as a Futurist. "That dedication and passion drives us each day and allows us to continue delivering innovation and value to our growing customer base. I'm excited to experience another chapter of growth with this powerhouse team."
Industry veteran, Alissa Harper, was recognized as a Trailblazer in the 2021 Newsmaker Awards and has also been recognized as one of the top 100 most influential real estate leaders. During the COVID-19 pandemic, Inside Real Estate invested heavily in the real estate community via their Customer Empowerment Program offering financial assistance and a Virtual Training Summit offering 2 months of live training and productivity tools for brokers and agents at no cost. The Inside Real Estate marketing team also created an inspiring video featuring iconic industry leaders that highlighted how the real estate community worked to serve customers and showcased the importance of "HOME."
