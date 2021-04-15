MINNEAPOLIS, April 15, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Crossfuze, a ServiceNow Elite Partner, has joined an elite group of ServiceNow partners worldwide boasting multiple, top-tier Certified Master Architects among its ranks.
Two of Crossfuze's most highly skilled consultants – Joel Maxwell and Daniel Linton – recently passed ServiceNow's most prestigious technical certification program. The pair join Crossfuze's Daniel Garcia-Martinez and Allison Holt, who earned their Certified Master Architect titles in 2020. Only about 80 Certified Master Architects worldwide have earned this designation since the program was launched in 2019.
"Our four Certified Master Architects are a shining example of Crossfuze's ongoing commitment to delivering best-in-class services to our clients every day," said Jamey Anderson, senior vice president of service delivery for Crossfuze. "At Crossfuze, we are never content to rest on our laurels. We are always pushing to expand our expertise and skill sets—in this case, as some of the world's foremost ServiceNow architects."
The Certified Master Architect program is a competitive, six-month ServiceNow certification program designed for only the most experienced ServiceNow leaders. Candidates must have demonstrated a history of serving as the technical lead on multiple enterprise-level ServiceNow projects and programs and must already hold at least five other ServiceNow certifications.
The Certified Master Architect certification is at the top of ServiceNow's multitiered certification program, which also includes certifications for Implementation Specialist, Application Developer and Administrator.
Certified Master Architects are widely viewed as ServiceNow industry thought leaders and ambassadors among both ServiceNow partners and customers. They routinely advise and mentor other ServiceNow architects and consultants within their organization.
"Certified Master Architect is truly the most challenging—and also most rewarding—certification program I've been part of," said Garcia-Martinez, "I already find myself applying my skills and experiences from this program to ensure every ServiceNow project is optimized to deliver results for our clients."
The six-month program involves two weeks of on-site immersion events, plus six to eight hours weekly of live webinars led by a mix of ServiceNow Product Owners, Architects and other CMAs or CMAs in training. At the end of the program, candidates are given a hypothetical ServiceNow project and must develop an hour-long, C-suite-level presentation that explains how they will approach it; they get only two hours to put together this presentation and defend it in front of a board made up of current CMAs and ServiceNow employees.
Crossfuze's four Certified Master Architects are just the latest recognition for the company, which also has recently been recognized for being No. 1 in ServiceNow customer satisfaction, a ServiceNow Global Accelerated Growth Partner and ServiceNow's Accelerated Growth Partner of the Year for EMEA (Europe, the Middle East and Africa).
