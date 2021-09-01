PORTLAND, Ore., Sept. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Foureyes, the sales intelligence software company, announced that their product Safety Net will be free for 30 days to dealers who try it before October 31, 2021.
Named Most Innovative Solution of 2020 by DrivingSales, Safety Net captures sales leads that would normally fall out of the sales pipeline. Uniquely well-suited for the current high-demand, low-inventory situation, Safety Net automatically helps dealerships protect their customer experience and long-term sales opportunities.
"We've known that dealerships struggle to capture all of their leads," said Foureyes CEO and inventor David Steinberg. "Normally, dealerships lose track of about 15% of their phone calls, forms, and chats. But when more than 25% of leads went unlogged this summer, we knew we needed to offer a higher level of help."
The goal of the Foureyes Safety Net free trial is to enable dealerships to get practical support with no strings attached during a time of acute need. Catherine Davidson, Foureyes Director of Client Success, said, "Our teams hear from dealers every day who say the current inventory situation is the most disruptive event they've ever faced. We know the Foureyes products can help, and we want to make it as easy as possible for dealerships to have full access right now."
Setup is simple, allowing most dealerships to launch in a matter of days. Then, Safety Net runs entirely in the background, monitoring phone calls, forms, and chats to ensure all sales-qualified leads are logged in the CRM. If leads are missing, Safety Net automatically logs them and provides visibility into problem areas. Auto dealerships who sign up for the Safety Net free trial can use it for 30 days to navigate the challenges ahead.
Known for its patented technology that collects user-level data to improve the sales experience, Foureyes increasingly offers free trials of their products. "We started offering free trials during COVID because we thought making our products available at no cost was the right thing to do," said David Steinberg. "And that experience convinced me that seeing and experiencing novel technology is the best way to drive transformation. When dealerships can see how Foureyes works with their sales process, they value it far more than if they listen to anyone talk about it."
With the free access to Safety Net, car dealers can:
Protect long-term sales: Ensure every customer gets into the CRM to surface opportunities now or when inventory returns.
Improve the customer experience: Overcome process breakdown with auto lead logging and detailed lead summaries for forms, chats, and phone calls.
Capture bought-and-paid-for leads: Surface missed opportunities before they slip away without requiring time or attention.
Auto dealerships can get Foureyes Safety Net free for 30 days by enrolling online before October 31, 2021. To learn more about Foureyes sales intelligence software, businesses can schedule a demo or contact Foureyes at (888) 827-9752.
About Foureyes
Foureyes sales intelligence software helps businesses track, protect, engage, and sell better. For more information, visit https://www.foureyes.io.
