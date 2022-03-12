PORTLAND, Ore., March 12, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Foureyes sales intelligence software has received a Top Rated Lead Management Award in the 12th annual DrivingSales Dealer Satisfaction Awards, presented at a special event in conjunction with the 2022 National Automobile Dealers Association (NADA) Convention & Expo. Foureyes received a top dealer satisfaction ranking in the Lead Management category, as determined by the thousands of auto dealers who are part of the DrivingSales.com community.
"We're proud of this award because it comes directly from the dealership community and reflects our team's commitment to providing top-quality tools as well as excellent client support," said David Steinberg, CEO and Inventor of Foureyes.
Known for its patented user-level data collection technology, Foureyes was founded on the belief that big-ticket retailers can drive better sales outcomes by helping the people who ultimately make the sale. Today, Foureyes sales intelligence software runs for more than 5,000 businesses and the underlying customer data platform informs the sales and marketing decisions of major manufacturers.
"We congratulate Foureyes on receiving a Top Rated Lead Management Award, an accolade we consider to be one of our industry's most important because it comes directly from dealers," said DrivingSales CEO and Founder Jared Hamilton. "In our twelfth year of presenting these awards, we feel especially proud that DrivingSales Vendor Ratings continue to help dealers make smart and informed decisions through thousands of peer reviews that lead them to outstanding service providers such as Foureyes. We're thrilled Foureyes has been recognized as one of the best by the people to whom their services count the most: the dealer community."
The DrivingSales Dealer Satisfaction Awards measure dealer satisfaction with vendor products and services and are based on cumulative ratings tallied and verified over the 2021 calendar year at https://www.drivingsales.com/vendor-ratings. DrivingSales Vendor Ratings are the industry's only neutral, comprehensive vendor rating forum featuring real-time peer reviews and honest competitor comparisons, and they provide dealerships with important information from actual customers who have hands-on experience using vendor products/solutions in their stores. DrivingSales has a dedicated team that goes through each review and confirms that it was left by an actual dealership employee.
Full award results are available online at https://www.drivingsales.com/dealersatisfactionawards.
About Foureyes
Foureyes sales intelligence software helps businesses track, protect, engage, and sell better. Businesses can learn more about Foureyes by visiting http://www.foureyes.io or by signing up for a free trial of Foureyes Prospect Engagement or Foureyes Safety Net.
About DrivingSales
DrivingSales is a professional network serving the auto industry with dealer-driven news and information, online training, and performance data, all to enable dealers to make critical business decisions at their dealerships. DrivingSales' mission is to connect progressive dealership professionals to the people and information they need to maximize their success. Founded by a third-generation car dealer, and opened up to the industry in 2008, today DrivingSales has registered users in over 50% of new car dealerships in the US and is active in several other countries around the globe. To learn more about the DrivingSales community, training or employee management visit DrivingSales.com.
