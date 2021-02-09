PORTLAND, Ore., Feb. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Foureyes® sales intelligence software has received a Top Rated Lead Management Award in the 11th annual DrivingSales Dealer Satisfaction Awards. The software company earned a top dealer satisfaction ranking based on customer feedback and reviews from the thousands of auto dealers who are a part of the DrivingSales community.
"Being named the top rated lead management software means a lot because this award is determined by the ratings and reviews of dealerships across the country. Receiving a Dealer Satisfaction Award means that Foureyes is achieving its goal of helping companies improve lead handling and increase sales efficiency," said David Steinberg, CEO and Inventor of Foureyes. "Our customers are our number one priority and after a challenging year, we're proud to provide a solution that has helped dealerships find sales success."
Known for its patented user-level data collection technology, Foureyes was founded on the belief that big-ticket retailers can drive better sales outcomes by helping the people who ultimately make the sale. Today, Foureyes sales intelligence software runs for more than 5,000 businesses and the underlying customer data platform informs the sales and marketing decisions of major manufacturers.
"We congratulate Foureyes on earning the Top Rated Dealer Satisfaction Award for Lead Management the second year in a row. This is an accolade we consider to be especially meaningful because it comes directly from dealerships across the country," said Jared Hamilton, CEO and Founder of DrivingSales. "We're thrilled Foureyes has been recognized as one of the best by the dealer community."
The DrivingSales Dealer Satisfaction Awards measure dealer satisfaction with vendor products and services, and are based on cumulative ratings tallied and verified over the calendar year (January – December). DrivingSales Vendor Ratings is the industry's only neutral, comprehensive vendor rating forum featuring real-time peer reviews and honest competitor comparisons, and provides dealerships with important information from actual customers who have hands-on experience using vendor solutions in their stores. DrivingSales has a dedicated team that goes through each review and confirms that it was left by an actual dealership employee. Full award results are available online at https://www.drivingsales.com/dealersatisfactionawards.
About Foureyes
Foureyes sales intelligence software helps businesses track, protect, engage, and sell better. Businesses can learn more about Foureyes by scheduling a demo, signing up for a 60-day free trial of Foureyes Prospect Engagement, or visiting foureyes.io.
About DrivingSales
DrivingSales is a professional network serving the auto industry with dealer-driven news and information, online training, and performance data, all to enable dealers to make critical business decisions at their dealerships. DrivingSales' mission is to connect progressive dealership professionals to the people and information they need to maximize their success. Founded by a third-generation car dealer, and opened up to the industry in 2008, today DrivingSales has registered users in over 50% of new car dealerships in the US and is active in several other countries around the globe. To learn more about the DrivingSales community, training or performance analytics visit DrivingSales.com, hcm.drivingsales.com and DrivingSalesData.com
