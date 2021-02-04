AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Fourlane, a provider of workflow and expert consulting services in Intuit® QuickBooks®, QuickBooks Point of Sale, QuickBooks Enterprise Solutions, and Acumatica Consulting and Implementation, has created the Fourlane Scholarship Fund, financial awards for college students who want to pursue a different path than working in traditional accounting roles.
Instead of focusing on tax or audit, for example, scholarships are intended for students who are interested in financial strategy and creativity, automation, and accounting software implementation, as well as leveraging data to make informed decisions. After graduation, the hope is for these students to pursue careers working as Certified Management Accountants, Financial Management Accountants, Software Implementation Consultants and Technical Accountants.
"We want to provide awareness that these pathways actually exist," said Marjorie Adams, chief executive officer of Fourlane, one of the top CEOs in Central Texas. "Because there aren't courses around software implementation or conversion, or training that covers what Fourlane does for its clients, the only way to learn is to have exposure, and the only way to gain exposure is to get connected to those individuals who do this kind of work every day."
Fourlane is creating a Scholarship Advisory Board to provide a well-rounded review of scholarship applicants, discussion opportunities to encourage donors and to provide advice on the program. Currently, Fourlane is looking for professionals who work in the financial software industry, including Intuit; the education sector; and others interested in ensuring the future of students who want to excel in the program's key focus areas. If you are interested in serving on the Advisory Board, contact http://mailto:scholarship@fourlane.com.
The application process is currently underway, and all applications and requested documents must be received or postmarked by March 31, 2021. For more information or to apply, visit the Fourlane Scholarship page.
Fourlane believes younger generations are ideal for this niche industry of software and automation, and will make a lasting impact on the profession.
"The people who thrive in our industry are those who get bored easily, have a natural curiosity and thrive in the public sector," said Adams. "We feel the younger demographic is perfectly suited for this, and will help an industry that is really lacking quality talent. I want to work with people who find innovative solutions to get from point A to point B, and have a passion for what we do and for helping others. In addition, our goal is for the Fourlane Scholarship Fund to keep growing each year."
About Fourlane
Fourlane, the #1 Elite QuickBooks Solution Provider and Reseller, is a privately held, woman-owned business that has helped thousands of clients with their financial systems, accounting software, and ERP system challenges. Founded in 2009, Fourlane has lent its expertise to articles in Inc., Forbes, The Wall Street Journal and Huffington Post, among many others.
