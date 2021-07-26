WESTPORT, Conn., July 26, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- FourQ has launched IFM Insights, a new video discussion series featuring intercompany and shared services leaders. In each 20-minute IFM Insights episode, an intercompany leader is interviewed about their work, perceptions, challenges, and predictions for the intercompany sphere. FourQ's IFM Insights guests provide learnings based on their own successes and experiences that can help intercompany and shared services executives improve their programs and advance their careers.
"I've been in the intercompany space for most of my career. Getting inside the brains of innovative and even legendary intercompany and shared services leaders will provide invaluable learnings to viewers," explained Varun Tejpal, CEO and Co-Founder, FourQ. "Our new IFM Insights video discussion series has an impressive line-up of business leaders sharing their insights in the coming months."
Upcoming guests on FourQ's IFM Insights include:
- Paul Davies, Head of People Operations at General Electric
- Matt Glithero, Partner at Modern Industrial
- Devrim Turker, SVP and Global Head of Tax at Gartner
Tune in to FourQ's IFM Insights online and subscribe to stay updated on when new episodes air. To share feedback or inquire about being a future guest, please contact IFMinsights@Four-Q.com.
About FourQ
Built by finance, accounting, and tax experts, FourQ is Intercompany Financial Management software that streamlines the global operations of the world's largest companies. Providing automated intercompany processing seamlessly integrated with global vendor invoice management, FourQ helps multinational companies increase efficiency and improve global business operations. This increases operational productivity while saving millions of dollars annually through improved intercompany billing and payment and tax optimization. Discover why FourQ processes over $34 billion annually across 110 countries and how it can transform global operations at your organization. Learn more at http://www.FourQ.com.
Media Contact
Mark Tordik, FourQ, +1 732-763-3078, mtordik@broadpathpr.com
SOURCE FourQ