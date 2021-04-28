WESTPORT, Conn., April 28, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- FourQ, the intelligent end-to-end solution for intercompany financial management, announced it has been named one of the Best Places to Work in Financial Technology. The 2021 survey and awards program was organized by Arizent, publisher of American Banker, Payments Source, and Financial Planning.
The annual program identifies, recognizes, and honors the best employers in the financial technology industry. Companies featured on this year's list provide offerings across a wide range of financial services.
FourQ was recognized for its commitment to workforce expansion throughout the pandemic in 2020. While conventional wisdom would have suggested a hiring freeze, FourQ saw an opportunity to ramp up recruitment efforts. As a result, FourQ grew its headcount by 100% in 2020. FourQ was also recognized for its commitment to team members. To that end, FourQ offers a remote work policy that provides immense flexibility while enabling the company to hire the most talented candidates across the globe.
"I have always held the belief that leaders should strive to empower their employees," explained Varun Tejpal, CEO, FourQ. "At FourQ, every team member has a voice and is actively engaged in the company's direction. Being recognized by Arizent as one of the Best Places to Work in Financial Technology is an honor that I cherish. I am incredibly proud to lead a brilliant team of intercompany financial management experts who have dealt with the most complex intercompany problems faced by the largest organizations in the world."
Arizent's Best Places to Work in Financial Technology program comprised a two-part survey process, the first stage of which evaluated each nominated company's workplace policies, practices, philosophy, systems, and demographics. The second part involved an employee survey to measure the employee experience, with the combined scores determining the final ranking. For more details regarding Arizent's Best Places to Work in Financial Technology program, including full eligibility criteria, see here.
"This year, the FinTech industry became a larger and more important sector of our economy," said David Evans, Chief Content Officer at Arizent. "This ranking helps highlight companies that have generous employee policies and positive cultures, and can help serve as a guide to job seekers in this competitive industry."
Built by a team that designed and managed complex intercompany processes for the world's largest multinationals, FourQ offers the industry's leading solution for intercompany financial management. The FourQ solution-as-a-service helps multinational organizations and their suppliers attain reliable and timely intercompany accounting. Companies using FourQ have also realized optimized tax exposure, reduced tax leakage, and lowered compliance risk. For more information, please visit: FourQ.com.
