What makes NFTs work? How do they build traction? The answer to this is nebulous at best. Most marketing professionals can only guess what makes content stick. There is no winning formula for going viral. However, there are clear content publishing and content marketing strategies that can increase the likelihood of success.
Old strategies are failing. According to Harvard Business Review, blog output has increased by over 800% but blog engagement has decreased by 89%.
Foxhound has just released its breakthrough content publishing insights. The content marketing company recently dove into digital publishing, a departure from traditional content marketing fare. The company has now released some of the key lessons learned from diving into the deep end of digital publishing.
1. Niche content provides true value
Foxhound recently published the work of Samuel Knox, author of How to See a Man About a Dog. This eclectic short story collection shot up in rank during a free book promotion on Kindle, propelling it to the number one spot in literary short stories.
"The metrics were unable to guide us during the launch of How to See a Man About a Dog. We treated the release of this product as we would a software product. As such, we lacked historical data and had to make some intuitive decisions," explained Jacqueline Carter, the president of Foxhound. "Our strategy worked. We merged meaning and metrics to create a wholly original plan. We found that focusing on a niche provides true value. True value is difficult to measure and track so we integrated the intangibility of the asset into our overall strategy."
2. Agile principles work for digital publishing
Many tech products leverage principles of agile software development. Before agile principles were widely adopted, software firms relied on waterfall product design. What accompanied this? High fail rates and vaporware. In the old paradigm, software was planned and designed at the beginning and built all at once at the end. Any design problems that went undetected in the early going doomed the software development process.
In the 1990s that all changed. Software companies began developing software iteratively. Design issues were worked through as the software was being built. Essentially, things are built, tested, and refined.
Agile principles can now be applied to publishing. Most traditionally published works fall victim to the same "waterfall" design that nearly killed the software industry. Long-form streaming television series already have adopted some of the principles of agile. Early-access video games provide a similar agile feedback loop.
Ebooks could easily do the same and should.
"We released my book before we had the print version finalized," Samuel Knox, author of How to See a Man About a Dog, said. "Before we did a full Kindle release, we floated pre-release copies around and sourced edits from the community. In that way, it felt like the launch of an app."
3. Taking creative risks is necessary
There are no guarantees in digital publishing. While a targeted social media ad campaign can help, digital publishing relies on the quality of content produced. As such, creative risk-taking is an absolutely essential piece of the puzzle.
"Content publishing requires an entrepreneurial mindset. It's about identifying the opportunity before it becomes obvious to others. That means that taking creative risks is necessary. I find many firms are risk-averse," Jacqueline Carter continued. "At the very least, you'll gather important data about your efforts."
Conclusion
Tapping into the zeitgeist of the internet gestalt is no small feat. In fact, it's nearly impossible without true passion and insight.
Simply following trends and metrics fails most marketing firms in the long term. While metrics and social listening tools can help generate ideas and refine design processes, they do not provide a fool-proof system for evaluating and implementing ideas of value.
Foxhound contends that content publishers should adopt an agile mindset and embrace risk, merging intuitive and metrics-based perspectives.
