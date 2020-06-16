FREMONT, Calif., June 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Foxit Software, a leading provider of innovative PDF products and services, helping knowledge workers to increase their productivity and do more with documents, today announced the availability of Document Transformation Services in the Microsoft Azure Marketplace, an online store providing applications and services for use on Azure. Foxit customers can now take advantage of the productive and trusted Azure cloud platform, with streamlined deployment and management.
Document Transformation Services (DTS) is enterprise-class conversion and compression technology which integrates with document systems to improve business efficiency, ensure compliance, protect Personally Identifiable Information (PII) and reduce cloud storage/egress costs. Our solutions help organizations work smarter and safer with documents while increasing overall business efficiency. As a Microsoft Azure certified solution, Foxit DTS enables you to change the way you work with documents. To learn more, please visit us in the Azure Marketplace at https://azuremarketplace.microsoft.com/en-us/marketplace/apps/foxiteuropegmbh1585901066320.foxit-dts-vm-1-2?tab=Overview.
"Microsoft Azure Marketplace lets customers worldwide discover, try, and deploy software solutions that are certified and optimized to run on Azure," said Sajan Parihar, Senior Director, Microsoft Azure Platform at Microsoft Corp. "Azure Marketplace helps solutions like Foxit Document Transformation Services reach more customers and markets."
The Azure Marketplace is an online market for buying and selling cloud solutions certified to run on Azure. The Azure Marketplace helps connect companies seeking innovative, cloud-based solutions with partners who have developed solutions that are ready to use.
About Foxit Software
Foxit is a leading provider of innovative PDF products and services, helping knowledge workers to increase their productivity and do more with documents. Foxit addresses the needs of three distinct market segments. For End-User Productivity, Foxit delivers easy to use desktop software, mobile apps, and cloud services to make knowledge workers more productive. ConnectedPDF delivers leading edge technology that powers document management, security, and collaboration services for PDF files. Foxit's Developer Solutions enable developers to incorporate powerful PDF technology into their applications. For Enterprise Automation, Foxit provides server software for large scale PDF document management and data capture.
Foxit has over 560 million users and has sold to over 100,000 customers located in more than 200 countries. The company has offices all over the world, including locations in the US, Asia, Europe, and Australia. For more information, please visit https://www.foxitsoftware.com