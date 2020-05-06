FREMONT, Calif., May 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Foxit Software, a leading provider of innovative PDF products and services, helping knowledge workers to increase their productivity and do more with documents, today announced upgrades across its complete line of end user PDF solutions. This major launch also includes the new PhantomPDF Admin Console and Update Server to automate and improve enterprise management of software licenses and updates.
Foxit's PDF software enhancements and new enterprise administration solutions solidify its position as the leading PDF technology alternative to Adobe Acrobat and make now the right time for organizations to make the switch to Foxit Software. To make the transition easier, Foxit also announced availability of the Foxit Customer First Program. As part of the program, Foxit is offering customers currently licensing Adobe Acrobat or other PDF Editors free use of Foxit PhantomPDF software until their current licenses expire, up to a maximum of six months. To learn more about Foxit's Customer First Campaign, please visit https://www.foxitsoftware.com/landingpage/2018/customer-first-program/
Including hundreds of new features and capabilities, the new product upgrades make it easy for organizations to meet the varied needs of employees based on work location, workflow requirements, and device support. This includes all-new UIs, very similar to PhantomPDF for Windows, for Foxit's PhantomPDF Mac and PhantomPDF Online products, making it easier to support mixed desktop and cloud environments.
"This latest launch for PhantomPDF includes significant enhancements across our entire PDF platform and ensures parity for all existing PDF workflows," said Phil Lee, President of Foxit's End User Productivity Business Unit. "We welcome any organization with existing subscription agreements to see how they can lower costs and improve productivity without any interruption to business operations."
"Foxit has been extremely valuable to my team," said an IT Director for a network of Hospitals and Clinics in the Midwest. "It's expansive capabilities has brought efficiencies to many of our workflows. Customer service is second to none. The Foxit team always responds with a timely solution that meets our unique needs."
What's New?
PhantomPDF Admin Console is a new product, available as both a cloud and on-premise service, that provides IT the ability to easily manage large numbers of PhantomPDF licenses and users. Administrators can easily view all Foxit licenses and currently assigned and update licenses on the fly. IT can manage users, create user groups, assign and remove users, and assign and remove licenses from users and user groups.
PhantomPDF Update Server provides IT the ability to centrally manage and automate the software update process and to ensure users update to the exact release that IT has tested. IT can set timelines for downloading updates, automate updates, automatically approve updates for downloads, as well as restrict downloads to only approved updates.
PhantomPDF Standard 10 and Business 10 – PhantomPDF Standard allows individual knowledge workers to create, review, edit, manage, share, and secure PDF documents. PhantomPDF Business builds upon PhantomPDF Standard by providing knowledge workers with additional editing, collaboration, and security capabilities required in larger organizations or specific vertical markets. PhantomPDF 10 provides 163 new features and enhancements, including:
- Support for enterprise deployment and maintenance management.
- Support for more form field types and JavaScript to enable complex form workflows.
- Better support for 4K and other high-resolution displays.
- Creates USPTO-ready PDF documents using any creation method.
PhantomPDF Mac 4 - allows individual knowledge workers who need to create, review, edit, manage, share, and secure PDF documents on macOS platforms. PhantomPDF Mac 4 provides 40 new features and enhancements, including
- All-new UI, very similar to PhantomPDF for Windows, making it easier to support mixed Windows and Mac environments.
- Improved form designer and ink signature capabilities.
PhantomPDF Online - allows individual knowledge workers who need to create, review, edit, manage, share, and secure PDF documents using cloud-based solutions, with no software download or installation required. The browser-based PDF editor supports popular browsers like Chrome, Edge, and Firefox. The latest version of PhantomPDF Online provides 18 new features and enhancements, including:
- All-new UI, very similar to PhantomPDF for Windows, making it easier to support mixed desktop and cloud environments.
- Support for private storage (i.e. local network drives).
- New conversion, organization, viewing features.
Foxit Reader 10 - a small, fast, and feature-rich PDF Reader for casual PDF users. This free product allows users to view, annotate, form fill, and sign PDF documents. Foxit Reader is also enterprise ready with mass deployment tools and integration options. Foxit Reader 10 provides 8 new features and enhancements, including:
- Support enterprise deployment and maintenance management.
- Better support for 4K and other high-resolution displays.
- Additional GPO settings for enterprise administration.
- More JavaScript support for complex form workflows.
Foxit PDF Reader Mobile – an enterprise ready app that enable users to work on PDF documents while they are on the go. Android and iOS apps allow users to read, edit, annotate, create, protect, and sign PDF documents while integrating with ECMs and popular business cloud storage solutions. The latest version of Foxit PDF Reader Mobile provides 14 new features and enhancements, including:
- Chromebook support.
- Support for creating links; resizing text boxes; using numbering, bullets, and text distribution; and bold and italic text.
- Dark Theme support in Android.
With its latest launch, Foxit provides everything organizations need at a fraction of the cost of Acrobat. In addition, Foxit offers flexible purchasing options:
- Customers can choose between subscription or perpetual license agreements based on what best fits their capital or operating budgets.
- No Named User licensing, which ties the usage of an app to an individual user and requires all users to be provided ahead of time.
"Enterprises have many users with differing PDF needs," said Lee. "Enterprise employee devices consist of a mixture of desktop, mobile, and lightweight platforms. No matter what your user base looks like, Foxit allows you to do more with documents from any device. Even if your enterprise doesn't need all these options today, isn't it important to know that if your needs change in the future, your PDF provider has you covered?"
For more information on Foxit's End User Productivity solutions, please visit https://www.foxitsoftware.com/end-user-productivity/
About Foxit Software
Foxit is a leading provider of innovative PDF products and services, helping knowledge workers to increase their productivity and do more with documents. Foxit addresses the needs of three distinct market segments. For End-User Productivity, Foxit delivers easy to use desktop software, mobile apps, and cloud services to make knowledge workers more productive. ConnectedPDF delivers leading edge technology that powers document management, security, and collaboration services for PDF files. Foxit's Developer Solutions enable developers to incorporate powerful PDF technology into their applications. For Enterprise Automation, Foxit provides server software for large scale PDF document management and data capture.
Foxit has over 560 million users and has sold to over 100,000 customers located in more than 200 countries. The company has offices all over the world, including locations in the US, Asia, Europe, and Australia. For more information, please visit https://www.foxitsoftware.com