LAKE SUCCESS, N.Y., Aug. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- F-O-R-T-U-N-E Personnel Consultants (FPC) a nationwide network of over 60 franchised executive recruitment offices, announced today its revenue was up 55% and job placements were up 65% in the first half of the year compared to the same period in 2020. The second quarter of 2021 was the highest production quarter since the second quarter of 2008. In response to the increased client demand, FPC has launched a redesigned website, http://www.fpcnational.com. The refreshed website reflects the company's growth featuring a modern aesthetic and a user-centric interface to give visitors an improved, intuitive, streamlined system to access hundreds of jobs and connect with expert recruiters in their field.
FPC increased revenue growth despite the ongoing challenges from the past year by leveraging their experience in essential industries such as Life Sciences, Manufacturing and Automotive. FPC understood that speed to market is critical and saw a surge in the need for top talent, inspiring a redesigned website to meet the needs of their clients and job seekers as well as attract quality talent. Designed by Recruiters Websites, the site features an updated job portal making it easy for users to access, search and apply to jobs. The resource section now includes rich, original content, informational videos, and industry updates for both clients and candidates. In addition, FPC collaborated with Big Biller, an applicant tracking software, to create seamless job posting functionality which allows available jobs to be posted in real time.
"We are very happy with the current performance of the FPC network and thrilled to launch the new website. The executive search market has shifted; the demand for talent is soaring and companies are now outsourcing their recruitment needs before working with an inhouse team. In response, we upgraded our website to make it easily accessible for job seekers and to attract top talent. The website reflects our company's motto, 'It's All About the People', providing users a community where they can better connect with recruiters, jobs, and valuable industry-related content," said Jeff Herzog, President of FPC, the franchisor of FPC.
About FPC
FPC is a leading national executive search firm comprised of more than 60 franchised offices. FPC offers job seekers access to its nationwide network of professional executive recruiters and job opportunities in many industries and disciplines as well as providing job search information and assistance. The company has been providing win-win recruiting solutions since 1959. Advocates for both clients and candidates, FPC recruiters are committed to bringing together the right individual with the right opportunity. FPC has been included in Forbes' prestigious annual list of America's Best Professional Recruiting Firms in 2018, 2019 and 2020.
