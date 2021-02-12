COIMBATORE, India, Feb. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Franc Exchange, an evolving crypto-exchange platform of Indian origin, witnesses an overwhelming surge in new user registrations. This comes sharply after Bitcoin soared past the $40K mark to bend around $47K. Apparently, the Indian market and new traders have suddenly landed a new platform with extensive potential for gains.
Franc Exchange was launched sometime last year and has quickly garnered an extensive customer-base by means of mobile applications operational on iOS and Android platforms. Franc Exchange offers a secure, multi-currency supported trading platform enabling the trade-in INR. Its operations are driven by the fully secure, transparent, and accountable blockchain technology. Franc Exchange is ERC20 compliant and adherent to the regulations imposed by the Government of India.
It is noteworthy that this happens amid several restrictive moves from the Indian Government regarding the trade of crypto-currencies since 2018.
Mr. Prasanna K, entrepreneur and founder of Franc Exchange says, "The Indian traders have found an exciting opportunity in the form of crypto-currencies, especially after the Bitcoin's rise. This response is the recognition of the value and the potential of trading in crypto-currencies that the young Indians have warmed up to."
- About Franc Exchange:
Franc Exchange is a crypto-exchange company based in India. It ensures a secure and trusted trading platform to its users. It provides support for leading cryptocurrencies including Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP, Litecoin, Tether, ChainLink, and more. Franc Exchange supports INR with a deposit/withdrawal facility. It is available on the web version as well as in iOS and Android stores. The workforce behind Franc Exchange are experts from the banking and financial sector and well versed with blockchain technology. Franc Exchange aims to make crypto trading & transaction easy and safe.
