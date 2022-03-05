PALO ALTO, Calif., March 5, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- International digital asset exchange PayBito is elated to announce a steep rise in responses for its franchise program. The program scales high on popularity charts and is currently pulling crowds mainly from North America and the Middle East, as per reports.
While PayBito had already had its presence in the US crypto market, the Middle East is a more recent conquest. The company spokespersons attribute this response to consecutive projects delivered by the PayBito team in the region.
"The news hit us at a time when part of our team is working on a deployment in the UAE," confirmed Raj Chowdhury.
The franchise program offers a revenue sharing of 50% of the commissions earned from trading fees for every user that registers on PayBito from the franchisee website. This, alongside a series of support features, enables the franchisee to gain an edge in the crypto space.
"It's encouraging to have takers for the franchise program," remarked Chowdhury. "It is a reflection of the growth and outreach of the cryptocurrency sphere, awakening interest in the masses."
The franchise program enables individuals to develop knowledge of cryptocurrency functioning while imbuing entrepreneurship skills in this sector.
PayBito has recently reported rising demands for its custodial service. It has also announced prospects of three IEO projects to be hosted by the end of the first quarter of this financial year. It has reported listing 23 new coins earlier this year.
The franchise program by PayBito is designed as a symbiotic venture inviting individuals and enterprises to an opportunity to thrive in the crypto sector with adequate support from the company.
- About PayBito:
PayBito is a leading cryptocurrency asset trading platform operating globally. The platform is designed and managed by a team with rich experience in Banking security systems, Cryptocurrency trading, and Blockchain technology. It is available in the web version as well as in iOS and Android stores. PayBito services include white label cryptocurrency exchange, white-label payment gateway, exchange affiliate, and coin listing. PayBito offers some of the best rates and top-notch security in the crypto world.
