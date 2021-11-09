FRANKFURT, Germany, Nov. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Francisco Baraona has a background in SaaS (software as a service) in regulated international markets. Prior to joining Schlafender Hase, he was CEO and COO of various high-tech companies. His experience strengthens the company in terms of sales, operational excellence and growth in new markets.
"Francisco perfectly complements our team at Schlafender Hase," said co-CEO Frank Hessler. "With this appointment, we are positioning ourselves for even stronger growth and entry into new industries and regions, as we continue to release innovative solutions, features and enhancements to our flagship TVT® product, the Text Verification Tool® for automated proofreading. I'd like to take this opportunity to warmly welcome Francisco onboard."
Schlafender Hase celebrated its 20th anniversary in May 2021 and has released, during the past 12 months, several new developments to market. In October 2020, it launched TVT Connect, an Application Programming Interface (API) that makes it possible to connect the proofreading software TVT® and all its functionalities to any information management system, either web-based or online. This was followed by the launch in October 2021 of TVT Version 10.2 as well as the new TVT Barcode module which allows users to detect, decode, compare and grade many different industry relevant and specific codes.
"The quality of solutions and Schlafender Hase's market leadership represent enormous opportunities for the company," says Francisco Baraona. "I'm very excited to be part of an expert team and to lead a course of vigorous growth, particularly into new markets."
