HERNDON, Va., April 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- FranConnect, the leading provider of franchise management software, today announced the appointment of Ian Walsh to its executive leadership team as the Senior Vice President of Marketing. Walsh will be responsible for all aspects of Marketing, including go-to-market strategy, aligning and positioning FranConnect's solutions and services to the market, demand generation and brand management.
"As we continue to innovate our solutions within the franchising community and evolve to new business areas, investing in strong marketing leadership to connect our innovation and product strategy to market value is paramount. Part of Ian's role will be to connect FranConnect's deep industry expertise, with our forward-thinking product vision and ensure that our solutions are taken to market in a way that drives improved value and experience," said FranConnect CEO Gabby Wong. "Ian combines strategic marketing thinking with significant SaaS commercial experience, and he has the perfect expertise to help us execute on that vision. We couldn't be happier to welcome him to the FranConnect family."
Walsh is a B2B Marketing veteran, having built and led Marketing teams at companies in a variety of sectors, including SaaS Analytics, Business Services, and Enterprise Software. Most recently, he comes to FranConnect from CARTO, a high-growth spatial data SaaS analytics company, where he led Marketing and Sales Development. Walsh launched his career in Product Marketing, with increasingly senior roles at well-known companies including MicroStrategy, SAP and Software AG. He parlayed that experience into leadership roles at CEB/Gartner, and then TrackMaven, a Marketing analytics SaaS company which experienced explosive growth under his leadership.
"FranConnect has long been recognized and respected as an innovative leader in the franchise and multi-unit business world," said Walsh. "In recent years they have really accelerated their investments in product delivery and Customer Success, and their growth reflects that. I can't think of a more exciting space or a more exciting company to be a part of."
Walsh joins FranConnect on the heels of its most successful year ever, with all-time records for customer acquisition and recurring revenue. Looking ahead to 2020 the company is committed to helping its customers survive and thrive through the changing economic landscape with a robust product roadmap and a stronger-than-ever support for their customers.
About FranConnect
FranConnect is the leading franchise management software provider. Its FranConnect platform engages stakeholders to grow, scale and optimize franchise systems through a connected and complete view of the business from sales to multi-unit and multi-brand performance. Over 800 brands — including 40 of the Entrepreneur's Top 100 Global Franchises — in 18 countries count on FranConnect to run their franchise systems. FranConnect customers span all sizes, growth phases, and industries and they grow 44% faster on average than the broader franchising market. Backed by private-equity investor Serent Capital, FranConnect is headquartered in Herndon, Virginia, with global follow-the-sun operations. For more information on FranConnect, visit: www.franconnect.com.
