PORT WASHINGTON, Wis., March 10, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Franklin Energy, a leading provider of energy efficiency and grid optimization solutions, announced today that they will implement Glendale Water & Power's residential and business demand response programs, as well as their online marketplace.
"All in, the demand response programs are designed to deliver up to 10 MW of controllable demand by 2024," said Greg Wassel, Franklin Energy Product Manager. "We are excited to implement this overarching load control program that will allow Glendale Water & Power to effectively add distributed energy resources and more customers in the future."
Through the Peak Savings demand response program, Glendale Water & Power will adjust the temperature of participating residential customers' thermostats on peak days to help reduce electrical demand. Residential customers may participate by using their existing smart thermostats with a $50 incentive to join the program, or by purchasing a new smart thermostat with a $100 discount through the program marketplace. Business customers with a demand of 50 kW or greater are also eligible to participate and will receive a complimentary site assessment to help identify load reduction strategies.
Through the online marketplace, customers will be able to purchase the smart thermostat, follow a simple opt-in to the demand response program, and have any applicable rebates instantly applied. Products will be shipped to customers' homes for free or they can select to have a technician bring the thermostat to their home and install the device.
"Launching our new Peak Savings program is one part of our Clean Energy Program suite and we are excited to offer this opportunity for our customers to actively participate in a clean energy future for the city. Glendale is at the forefront of a clean energy future and these programs will help transition GWP to 100% renewable energy resources," said Michael De Ghetto, Acting General Manager of Glendale Water & Power. "We look forward to partnering with Franklin Energy, a leader in energy efficiency, to bring these opportunities to our customers."
About Franklin Energy
Franklin Energy delivers flexible energy efficiency and grid optimization programs that enable utilities to achieve their highest-priority goals. The company's integrated in-house services and proven software provide deeper personalization and insights, acting as a true partner to utilities. Franklin's NGAGE™ platform is a scalable end-to-end technology that seamlessly integrates utility portfolio programs into a single interface for more efficient management and more effective customer engagement. The company is celebrating its 25th year serving the utility industry, with solutions implemented by more than 1,000 experts in more than 60 offices across 26 states and provinces.
About Glendale Water & Power
Glendale Water & Power (GWP) is the City of Glendale's water and electric utility. GWP provides water to over 34,000 customers and generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to over 90,000 residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Glendale, California. Visit http://www.GlendaleWaterAndPower.com
