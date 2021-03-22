PORT WASHINGTON, Wis., March 22, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Franklin Energy, a leading provider of energy efficiency and grid optimization solutions, announced today the launch of Curist™—a customer-first energy audit program that combines technology, product delivery and program implementation. Curist™ drives participation and customer satisfaction by allowing customers to choose their own journey via simple, intuitive participation options.
"We pivoted quickly during COVID and were able to get virtual audits in place within weeks," said Eric Wall, Franklin Energy Director of Solutions. "With Curist™, we push audits further, with a fully-customizable customer journey. This streamlined customer experience allows users to choose their own path and reduces face-to-face energy auditing time by up to 67%, while preventing program interruptions due to pandemic, or other shutdowns."
The first of its kind, Curist™ eliminates traditional residential audit barriers and streamlines the customer experience. Incentivized by the prospect of free, personalized energy-saving recommendations, customers begin with a fun and easy quiz regarding details about their home, preferences and lifestyle. Curist™ delivers frictionless participation through leading-edge design that also prevents program disruptions.
"We worked with our utility clients to develop an innovative program design that helps us easily and effectively reach their residential and income-qualified customers," said Danielle Marquis, VP of Marketing and Product Strategy. "With Curist™, we can deliver on the needs of today's customers who want to interact in a variety of ways, now and into the future."
Curist™ allows for a self-serve approach with a kit of energy- and water-saving products delivered to the customer's doorstep, a virtual audit with kit delivery, or a full in-home audit with direct install. A wider range of options enables the utility to better serve their diverse group of customers with varying rate classes, preferences, schedules and comfort levels.
To learn more about Curist™ and what it offers, visit http://www.franklinenergy.com/curist-virtual-energy-audit.
About Franklin Energy
Franklin Energy delivers turn-key energy efficiency and grid optimization programs for more than 60 utility and government partners across the US and Canada. Our integrated in-house services provide deep personalization and insights, helping our energy partners achieve their carbon-reduction and energy productivity goals. The company has served the utility industry for more than 26 years, with smart solutions implemented by over 1,100 energy professionals.
Media Contact
Jamie Delk, Franklin Energy, +1 9202078958, jdelk@franklinenergy.com
SOURCE Franklin Energy