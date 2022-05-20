Franklin Energy receives Edison Electric Institute Prime Leadership Award for exemplary leadership in diverse supplier utilization and development.
PORT WASHINGTON, Wis., May 20, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Franklin Energy, a leading provider of end-to-end energy management solutions, announced today that they have received the Edison Electric Institute (EEI) Prime Leadership Award for exemplary leadership in diverse supplier inclusion, outreach, and mentoring in their supply chain.
"We are honored to be awarded the Prime Leadership Award," said Jim Madej, Franklin Energy CEO. "The diversity of our workforce and business partners is vital to our performance culture. We take pride in our comprehensive approach to supplier diversity and are dedicated to pushing even further in the years to come."
By celebrating people's differences, Franklin Energy has made noteworthy strides toward intentional inclusivity. That commitment includes active executive-level involvement, documented policies and procedures, a dedicated diversity professional, tracking and reporting capabilities, outreach, best practices, and continuous improvement methods.
"Franklin Energy's energy efficiency programs and services are helping EEI's member companies lead the clean energy transformation that is underway all across the country," said EEI Chief Human Resources Officer Courtney Peterson. "Equally as important, Franklin Energy is creating new opportunities for diverse suppliers while improving the lives of our customers and the communities we serve each day. We congratulate them on this outstanding recognition and are proud to present them with this year's Prime Supplier Leadership Award."
Franklin Energy's 2021 spend with diverse suppliers represents more than 19 percent of their total sourceable spend. This was an increase of more than 3 percent over 2020, with diverse spend in several their energy efficiency programs exceeding 50%.
"We are proud to be part of the EEI Business Diversity community, where there's an emphasis on advancing purchasing opportunities for diverse suppliers, including minority-, women-, veteran-, and LGBTQ-owned businesses, within the investor-owned electric power industry," said Mark Sebree, Franklin Energy Director of Diverse Sourcing and Inclusion. "Our industry is facing complex challenges, and that means a diverse, collaborative culture is essential."
About Franklin Energy
Franklin Energy delivers a portfolio of intelligent products and solutions that lowers costs, reduces carbon and waste, and grows stronger communities and local economies. Franklin Energy is committed to achieving net-zero carbon emissions by 2025, protecting our communities and planet while building a brighter, more sustainable future.
About EEI
EEI is the association that represents all U.S. investor-owned electric companies. Our members provide electricity for more than 220 million Americans and operate in all 50 states and the District of Columbia. As a whole, the electric power industry supports more than 7 million jobs in communities across the United States. In addition to our U.S. members, EEI has more than 65 international electric companies, with operations in more than 90 countries, as International Members, and hundreds of industry suppliers and related organizations as Associate Members.
